Houston set to join longtime colleagues Burgess, Maniscalco in Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame

Despite a highly successful coaching career, Roland Houston calls the fact that he’ll soon be a member of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame “really hard for me to believe.”
Houston credited longtime colleagues Bill Burgess (Class of 2005) and Charlie Maniscalco (Class of 2019) for a lot of his successes, but he’ll soon join them as one of the hall’s first 100 inductees.
“To me, I’m getting in more for the talent of other people than my own,” he said. “I didn’t get in because of my athletic ability. I got in because of the fact that I worked with people like Charlie Maniscalco and Bill Burgess, and was fortunate to be a part of some good programs because of the situation I was in.
“To me, I’m just very fortunate to be in the hall of fame.”
Houston is slated to be inducted as a member of the 2020 class on Saturday at Oxford Civic Center alongside Ted Boozer, Jerry Cole, Arthur Hardy, Brooke McCarley Suda and Jeramie Moore.
Houston played football at Oxford High School for coach Jack Grizzard in 1968, 1969 and 1970. As a senior, he was a team captain and his teammates voted him the recipient of the first Jack Grizzard Golden Helmet award — recognizing the player who most exemplified the spirit, determination and pride shown by Grizzard during his time at Oxford.
Houston said he learned the fundamentals of the game — how to be aggressive, block and tackle — from Grizzard. As a senior, he was the Yellow Jackets’ leading pass receiver and earned honorable mention all-county honors at offensive end.
While as a student at Jacksonville State University, Houston was a volunteer coach at Oxford from 1971-1975. Following his graduation from JSU, he was an assistant coach for one year at Haralson County, Ga.
His big break came in 1977 when he returned to Oxford as an assistant under Burgess. For eight years, he worked with the offensive line and defensive tackles. When Burgess left Oxford prior to the 1985 season to become the head football coach at JSU, he asked Houston to join him as offensive line coach, a position he held from 1985-1991. He later served as the defensive coordinator from 1992-1996.
When asked about what he learned from Burgess, Houston said, “I think the big thing I learned from him was to stick with what you believe in. And if things didn’t go well, you know, to make it work.”
That mindset paid off in 1992 when the Gamecocks defeated Pittsburg State 17-13 to win the NCAA Division II national championship
“I remember early in the year we had a lot of close ballgames, and we just kept plugging away, and got better as the year went along,” Houston said. “To me, that was the big thing, just stick with what you’re doing and make things work.”
That championship season was made even sweeter by the fact that JSU had been to the championship game twice before, losing to Mississippi College in 1989 and Pittsburg State in 1991.
“It was a big moment for us. You know that’s what you were working for,” Houston said. “We were there two times before and came close, but didn’t quite do it. So that was just a big part of our program as far as being able to accomplish that.”
After his time at JSU, Houston became the head coach at Childersburg High School, where he was chosen by his peers as Talladega County’s big-school coach of the year in 1999. He moved to Weaver in 2000 and spent four seasons as the Bearcats head coach. He was named the Calhoun County small-school coach of the year in 2002 and 2003.
Houston returned to JSU as defensive line coach in 2005 before becoming head coach at Jacksonville High School from 2006-11. He was named big-school coach of the year in 2009 after leading the Golden Eagles to a 7-4 record.
While Houston found success as a high school head coach more difficult to come by, more times than not, he left the program in better shape than when he arrived.
“Becoming a head coach, I really appreciated what Bill Burgess and Charlie Maniscalco did, because they made it look so easy. But I found out that those things weren’t quite so easy when I became the head coach.
“The thing that we did do, everywhere we went, we were in situations where when we first started there, all the schools that we went to didn’t have good seasons before we got there. ... We made improvements everywhere we were at most of the places we went to.”
Houston may have done it with a little help from his friends, but come Saturday, they’ll all be members of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I’m very fortunate. I’m going in more on the talent of others than my own,” Houston said. “I was a part of it, but I was lucky to be a part of it. That’s how I look at it.”