Young White Plains soccer program trying to turn last year’s promise into this year’s finish

WHITE PLAINS — Unfinished business is a theme for teams that saw the COVID-19 pandemic cut short promising spring seasons in 2020. Count White Plains soccer among them.
Nearly a year after play stoppage left the Wildcats with a strong record and nothing to show for it, they stand 7-0-1 headed into this week. And oh yes, a new season brings hope for a 3-year-old program to finish what started a year ago.
“That’s been a big-time motivation, especially with our seniors,” White Plains coach Chase Cotton said. “They play every game like it could be the last one.”
Who knows what could’ve been?
White Plains was 9-3 at the time. The awful call that the Alabama High School Athletic Association would suspend team sports activities for spring sports came on a Friday, after the Wildcats played Jacksonville.
At that point in the season, county soccer teams stood about two weeks shy of the county-tournament seeding meeting. White Plains had just had a couple of disappointing matches but hoped to regain momentum.
“The whole COVID thing just took away a chance for us to succeed more,” senior center back Gabriella Gutierrez said. “What we had was a great team.
“Now, it just gives us a chance to use that team and develop more into our own team.”
Fast-forward a year, and White Plains has beaten Oxford, the most recent Calhoun County champion in boys soccer. The Yellow Jackets won in 2019, and play stopped ahead of the 2020 tournament.
The Wildcats tied Donoho, another brand name in county soccer.
“This the first time we’ve had a run of seven wins to begin the season,” Cotton said.
White Plains soccer began as an idea when Cotton started working there seven years ago. Potential players started a groundswell.
“They were hungry to have a soccer team,” Cotton said. “It kind of took us a couple of years to get it all together.”
The current team mixes players with soccer backgrounds with others who bring athletic skills from other sports. Right-midfielder Jake Moore and fullback Kayd Hightower star in cross country and track. They bring endurance, key in a sport where the running rarely stops.
Moore won the Class 4A state meet in the fall.
Wesley Jenkins, also a top player on a White Plains golf team that hopes to finish business of its own this season, helps a strong midfield that Cotton calls the key to the team.
“He has a background in soccer,” Cotton said. “We share him with golf during the season, but he plays with an aggression. He wants to win every ball.”
Gleymar Perez moved from forward to midfield this season with a design toward getting him more touches on the ball.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Cotton said.
Layton Cheatwood, who transferred from Sacred Heart three years ago, has played soccer since he was 7 and leads the Wildcats with seven goals this season. Still, the Wildcats have a balanced team, with goals coming from several sources.
“We won a game in the Golden Goal tournament 4-0, and the goals came from four different goal scorers,” Cotton said.
As for the defensive end, Gutierrez is in her third year playing center back and more than holds her own.
“The guys will tell you she plays the game fierce,” Cotton said. “There’s not too many attacking players that can get by her.”
There’s fierceness to go around with White Plains’ team. Weather canceled the Wildcats’ game with Lincoln this week, but they have every reason to believe there will be a season beyond this week.
It all ended this time a year ago, a gigantic kick in the shins for kids who saw good things ahead.
“It’s most all of the motivation,” Cheatwood said. “We were having a good season. We could’ve won county.
“Getting that ripped away was pretty tough on all of us.”