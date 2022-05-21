'You know!' Woodland finishes fourth at state softball

OXFORD — A tearful Woodland softball team exited its Choccolocco Park dugout Saturday and trudged through a gauntlet of clapping parents.
Players and coaches stopped at a patch of artificial turf behind the home dugout and bleachers, sat down and listened to third-year head coach Kayla Shelton. By then, the gauntlet of clapping parents had formed a circle three and four deep around the team.
The Bobcats’ first state-tournament appearance of the fast-pitch era didn’t end like they’d hoped. It ended in two wins and two losses, the first and last losses coming against Skyline, 4-3 Friday and 8-1 Saturday.
The moment, however, seemed to matter to all present more than the outcome.
“It’s big,” catcher Chloe Chappell, one of two seniors, said. “We’ve never been here in fastpitch, so it was huge for us to get here.
“I knew we could get here. We just had to work as a team, and it finally clicked.”
Woodland, having made it to the second day of its stay at the state tourney, will finish fourth in Class 1A. Eight 1A teams started play on Friday.
In between losses to Skyline, Woodland beat Maplesville 11-5 and Cedar Bluff 10-8, avenging a loss to Cedar Bluff in the East Regional winners-bracket final.
The Bobcats suffered a two-hitter at the hands of Skyline pitcher Dacey Allen on Saturday but finished with a 23-16-1 record. They finished as back-to-back Area 8 champions, East Regional state qualifier No. 2 and No. 4 in the state.
They came away with a moment on which to build … that four-run rally in the sixth inning to eliminate Cedar Bluff. Senior Jaeden Herring’s two-run single tied the game, and the decisive runs scored on a wild pitch and errant throw.
It had a feel similar to when the girls’ basketball team broke through to the Final Four for the first time, in 2011. They won their two state titles in 2013 and 2014.
“It’s definitely history made,” Shelton said. “It’s the first opportunity to be here and compete, but to finish in the Final Four, that’s big for this group. I’m proud of them.”
After Shelton finished her part of the postgame chat with her team, the Bobcats huddled around Chappell, who led their cheer:
Chappell, shouting: “W-H-S!”
Her teammates: “You know!
Chappell: “W-H-S!”
Team: “You know!”
Chappell: “W-H-S!”
Team: “You know! You know! You know!”
The cheer, and the 2022 season, ended with a loud, well-earned “Aaaaahhhhhhhh!”