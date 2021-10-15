‘You got to play us:’ Anniston stuns No. 1 Handley

ROANOKE — Rico White normally channels Jimmie Johnson in team huddles at payoff time, but “How ‘bout them Bulldogs!” seemed the thing to say Friday night.
Beating the top-ranked team in the state will do that.
White emptied the playbook, and Kamron Sandlin threw three touchdown passes to go with Love Kirby’s 50-yard fumble return, and unranked Anniston topped Class 4A No. 1 Handley 28-27 on Friday.
Anniston’s first victory over a top-ranked team since 1994, coupled with Cherokee County’s victory over Cleburne County, forced a three-way tie atop Region 4. The Bulldogs, Tigers and Warriors each came out of the night at 4-1 in region play.
Anniston (6-2 overall) plays at Cleburne County next week. Handley (6-1) will host to White Plains, and Cherokee County (6-2) plays at Jacksonville.
In the big picture, Anniston has its biggest victory in years, perhaps the biggest in White’s three-plus seasons as head coach.
“This is where I want the program to be,” White said. “Not so much the win, but the fact that when we play, we’re known, that we can’t be overlooked. ...
“You got to play us.”
Sandlin hit on touchdown passes of 6 yards to Jamarius Billingsley, 34 yards to Javon Thomas and 40 yards to Omarion Jones.
The pass to Thomas plus Billingsley’s conversion run put Anniston up 14-8 at 7:46 of the third quarter. It came on a double-reverse play, with Jacques Thomas handing to C.J. Munford who flipped to Sandlin, who lined up at slot receiver.
Javon Thomas, who lined up at tight end, ran wide open down the middle of the field.
Sandlin’s touchdown pass to Jones, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end, tied the game 21-21 with 10:30 to play. Jones ran wide open down the middle and dragged tacklers over the goal line.
“He’s been asking for it all year,” Sandlin said. “They called his number.”
Billingsley saw action at quarterback since suffering a high ankle sprain in Anniston’s victory over Ohatchee in the second week. His 57-yard run on the game’s first possession set up Sandlin’s touchdown pass to him.
“I told him, ‘I need you this week,’” White said.
White acknowledged that he pulled out every trick he could muster.
“I had to do some different things, things I’ve been saving,” he said. “Normally, I don’t use them until playoff time, but it was a big game.”
The biggest play came on defense, when Love Kirby stripped the ball from Handley quarterback Cannon Kyles and ran it back 50 yards to put Anniston up 28-21 with 9:35 to play.
“It was a great feeling to win this game,” Kirby said. “We’ve been looking for this all year.”
It didn’t come easily,
Ty Fetner started at quarterback, as he has since the third game this season. Kyles, who started Handley’s season-opening victory over Guntersville, had been out since early in the second game, against Munford.
Kyles came on in the third quarter Friday and launched a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jamarius Haynes to put Handley up 15-14 at 2:28 of the third quarter.
Kyles also threw 37 yards to Maurice Cameron to bring Handley within 28-27 with 1:50 to play.
The Tigers lined up to go for two, but Will Thompson drew a false-start flag. With Handley backed up to the 8-yard line, Kyles scrambled left and threw incomplete.
Anniston’s Javon Thomas recovered Handley’s onsides kick, and Anniston knelt the clock out.
“They’re talented, no doubt,” Handley coach Larry Strain said. “They’ve got extremely big offensive linemen, defensive linemen. They’ve got extremely quick skill folks.
“We just made too many mental mistakes.”
They’ve made the playoffs after all three of White’s seasons as head coach, including a run to the 4A semifinals in 2019, but winning Friday gave them a chance for their first region title since 2011.
“They always talk about the ‘89 and ‘94 team,” White said, referring to Anniston’s state-championship teams. “That’s what we’re trying to get to. Let's get back to that.”