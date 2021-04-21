‘YAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’ Piedmont standout Jenkins ‘grateful’ for playoff game back home, in Jacksonville

Of all the messages Kaedon Jenkins received upon learning he’d go home to play his first collegiate playoff football game, he counts Sunday’s one-word message from his mom as his favorite.
“When they all found out, it was just in all caps, a big ‘YAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’” the former Piedmont High School standout said. “It was just showing their excitement for us to play in front of them and be in Jacksonville the whole time.”
Jenkins is a sophomore starter at cornerback for Davidson College, which will play eighth-ranked Jacksonville State in Saturday’s 1 p.m. FCS playoff game on Burgess-Snow Field.
Pairings for the 16-team FCS playoff field were announced on ESPN on Sunday. The broadcast included live shots from watch parties at JSU and Davidson.
Blocks away from JSU’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, where the Gamecocks watched the show, Jenkins’ family watched from their home, in “The Avenues” of northeast Jacksonville. Reggie Jenkins, Kaedon’s dad and a former running back for Oxford High School and UAB, immediately saw the prospects.
“We actually could walk to the stadium,” he said.
Kaedon Jenkins said he has his player allotment of six tickets, but he expects family to buy up a chunk of the 6,000 tickets available as the NCAA limits stadiums to 25 percent capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaedon Jenkins said he expects about 25 family members. Kelli Jenkins, his mom, expects “a lot more than that” will attend the game and tailgate with Davidson alumni and parents on the old JSU Alumni House lawn.
“We’re just absolutely thrilled,” she said. “Our whole extended family who haven’t had a chance to see him play since he’s been in college is going to finally have an opportunity to be there and support him and cheer him on.”
JSU and Davidson have red and white as primary colors, but there’s no plan among Jenkins’ family members to come wearing Piedmont blue and gold. They’ll announce their presence through crafts, similar to what they did when he played in state-championship games.
“My sister and I are already making up some little cards to put Kaedon’s number 16 on them,” Kelli said. “Hopefully, we’ll be distinguished.”
Davidson, a program operating without athletic scholarships, will make its first-ever FCS playoff appearance and first postseason appearance since the 1969 Tangerine Bowl, but Jenkins knows playoff football well. He played for three Piedmont teams that made the state final, two champions and another semifinal team.
He played cornerback most of his prep career but added running back to his load as a senior, in 2018, leading the Bulldogs with 1,156 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was seventh on the team with 80 tackles.
He made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2018 all-state team as a first-team selection. He was an honorable-mention pick in 2017.
Jenkins said the game carries no extra motivation for him, other than a desire to play well for his teammates and family. He bears no ill will over JSU’s level of interest in him out of high school.
“Originally, JSU was not much part of the equation,” he said. “They had me come on an unofficial visit with a group of people, so it wasn’t necessarily too specific towards me.
“Davidson found me on Twitter. They sent me a message and asked me my test scores and everything.”
Jenkins scored a 28 on the ACT, and that made him attractive to a school with a reputation as “Ivy League of the South.” Based in Davidson, N.C., the Presbyterian school best known as NBA star Stephen Curry’s alma mater is exclusive. Davidson accepted 1,091 of 5,973 applicants for the 2023 class.
A cornerback under 6-foot-0 with Jenkins’ academic heft has a place there. The Wildcats became Jenkins’ first offer.
“It was extremely exciting, and I’m still extremely grateful for that,” he said.
Davidson does not offer football-specific aid, but Jenkins got 80 percent of his college costs covered through Free Application for Federal Student Aid. He said most of his teammates have similar arrangements, with percentage based on need.
Jenkins studies computer science.
On the football field, Jenkins broke through quickly. He appeared in nine games with two starts as a freshman in 2019, and he rose atop the depth chart for 2020, after Rayshawn McCall graduated. Jenkins is fourth on the team with 25 tackles and second with six pass breakups.
Jenkins’ collegiate rise comes as no surprise to his dad.
“He was a quick learner,” Reggie Jenkins said. “If you would put him at any position, he would quickly learn any position. Even his first year playing, it seemed he would pick it up easy.”
Kaedon Jenkins revealed his inner gamer as early as age 4.
“My dad was throwing the football, and Kaedon caught it and said, ‘Grand daddy, the crowd would’ve went wild, wouldn’t they?’” Kelli Jenkins said. “My dad repeats that story all the time.”
Jenkins will have a crowd at JSU on Saturday. If No. 16 catches a pass, bet that crowd will go wild.
“I’m honestly really excited and blessed to have this opportunity,” he said. “I’m really grateful for all of the support I’ve received from my hometown and family.”