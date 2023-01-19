'Woooooo!': Anniston girls ready to challenge Oxford in Calhoun County finals

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston wants to make it back to the top of Calhoun County girls basketball, and head coach Eddie Bullock knows the path will go through Oxford.
The second-seeded Bulldogs beat Ohatchee 50-45 in Thursday's county tournament semifinals, and that sets up a meeting with top-seeded Oxford, which won the championship last year. That has Bullock drawing some inspiration from charismatic professional wrestler Ric Flair.
"They're the champ," Bullock said, standing outside his team's tournament locker room at Pete Mathews Coliseum. "The defending champ. You've got to want to be the champ. It's like Ric Flair said, 'To be the man, you've got to beat the man.'"
Then Bullock bellowed out Flair's traditional, "Woooooo!" before laughing at himself.
Anniston won five straight county titles before falling to the Yellow Jackets in last year's finals. Ohatchee didn't make it easy on Anniston to get back to the championship game.
The Indians, looking to reach the finals for the first time since finishing runner-up in 2008, tested the Bulldogs the whole way.
Ohatchee ace Jorda Crook, a UAB volleyball signee, poured in 32 points. For about 2½ quarters, it looked like she might carry her team to another win.
Midway through the third quarter, Ohatchee had a 34-30 lead after Lindsey Zurchin sank a 3-pointer from the wing. The Anniston defense had hounded Ohatchee with a full-court press all game, but it hadn't limited Crook's chances the way Bullock had hoped.
"I'm saying this out of all honesty. I'm not being arrogant," he said. "She scored 32, She's a great player. She's going to score, but she probably got 10 points off offensive rebounds. She probably got another 10 out of straight-line drives to the basket.
"Those were the two things we wanted to take away: offensive rebounds and straight-line drives. If you take that away, she's a double-digit scorer, but it's not 32, 40, 50, 49 — it's not that."
So, Bullock ditched the press and relied on a half-court defense designed to keep Crook from touching the ball while contesting any 3-point attempts from the wing. It worked, as Crook made only two more baskets the rest of the way — a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer late as Ohatchee was desperately racing to catch Anniston.
"I took the press off because she was still getting straight-line drives," Bullock said. "I wasn't going to give up 3s to them and give up straight-line penetration as well. I got to do one or the others. So, I said, let me slow down the engine that runs it."
The half-court defense might've given a lift to the Anniston offense. After that Zurchin 3-pointer, the Bulldogs began a 12-0 run, which lasted into the fourth quarter. Anniston never led by fewer than four points afterward.
Tykeria Smith found her range in that run during that stretch, scoring nine of the Bulldogs’ 12 points. She finished with 29 points, including 16 after halftime.
"I did what I had to do for my team and my coach," Smith said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game. We weren't trying to take them light, so I just stepped up and did what I had to do."
Bullock had pushed her to take more control offensively.
"I think she accepted the challenge," Bullock said. "Look, you're just as good as anybody out there. You show them what you're capable of doing, and she did."
A'Kayla Perry added 12, and Layla Tyus pitched in seven.
Now comes Oxford in Friday's finals.
"Everybody counted us out, and I'm glad that we made it back to where we are now," Smith said.
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford 59, No. 9 White Plains 20
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee 64, No. 6 Jacksonville 53
No. 5 Alexandria 48, No. 4 Piedmont 41
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston 50, No. 3 Ohatchee 45
Semifinal: No. 1 Oxford 69, No. 5 Alexandria 31
Jan. 20, Friday
Final: No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 1 Oxford, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45
No. 5 Piedmont 73, No. 13 Pleasant Valley 50
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49
No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria 66, No. 6 White Plains 63
No. 5 Piedmont 66, No. 4 Anniston 53
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Oxford 52, No. 3 Alexandria 37
Semifinal: No. 1 Jacksonville 81, No. 5 Piedmont 59
Jan. 20, Friday
Final: No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 1 Jacksonville, 8 p.m.