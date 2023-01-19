 Skip to main content
'Woooooo!': Anniston girls ready to challenge Oxford in Calhoun County finals

Anniston vs. Ohatchee

Anniston's Tykeria Smith fights off Ohatchee's Regan Snow Kiana Garber in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston wants to make it back to the top of Calhoun County girls basketball, and head coach Eddie Bullock knows the path will go through Oxford.

The second-seeded Bulldogs beat Ohatchee 50-45 in Thursday's county tournament semifinals, and that sets up a meeting with top-seeded Oxford, which won the championship last year. That has Bullock drawing some inspiration from charismatic professional wrestler Ric Flair.

Anniston vs. Ohatchee

Ohatchee's Jorda Cook found a heavy dose of Anniston defenders in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.