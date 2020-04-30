With spring sports canceled, Wellborn's Jett Smith turns attention back to football

Jett Smith helped put Wellborn football back on the map last year.
Not only did the Panthers make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, they managed to accomplish something that hadn’t been done on The Hill in 24 years.
Wellborn finished 12-2 and made the state semifinals for the first time since 1995.
Smith had a lot to do with that success. He excelled at both quarterback and linebacker and was named a first-team all-state selection as an athlete by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. On defense, he racked up 205 tackles and was named a finalist for 3A lineman of the year.
“It was enjoyable from the first week all the way to the last week,” Smith said. “I think everyone gave everything they had. I just think, towards the end there, we got a little drained.”
That last week culminated in a 41-7 loss at Piedmont in the Class 3A state semifinals. The Panthers had beaten those same Bulldogs 40-35 during the regular season, but had to endure physically-demanding matchups in the second and third rounds against Susan Moore and Randolph County, respectively, before facing Piedmont for a second time.
Smith said Wellborn would use the loss to Piedmont as motivation heading into the 2020 season, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s getting a bit of a head start this year. The rising senior also plays baseball and is a member of the track and field team at Wellborn, but since the remainder of those spring sports were cancelled in late March, he’s turned his attention back to football.
“Me and my dad (Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith) have been working out four days a week, and we’ve been running and stuff at home,” Smith said. “Just getting ready for the season the best we can.”
Smith said the family has a weight bench at home and that he’s “pretty much doing everything that I could do at the school.” That includes running sprints along with long-distance runs through the neighborhood. He’s also using an agility ladder to help with his footwork.
Smith is putting in plenty of work from home under unusual circumstances, and after watching spring sports come to a premature end, he’s trying not to worry about whether that same fate may befall football this fall.
“I’m just doing what I can to prepare if we do have it,” Smith said. “I’m not thinking about the bad. I try to stay more positive about it.”
Smith also has a positive outlook when it comes to Wellborn’s chances in 2020. He said the Panthers have several goals entering the 2020 season, but one stands out more than the rest.
“The highest goal is to win a state championship,” Smith said. “That’s everyone’s goal, or it should be, I think.
“My expectations are high, just like they were last year.”
Unlike last year, when Wellborn returned its entire starting lineup, the Panthers will have a couple of holes to fill this time around. The majority of those holes come along the offensive front, where the Panthers lost key cogs like Dalton and Dylan Gilbert.
“You know, we are losing a few players, but our defense pretty much is the same,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to, when they finally let us do something, we’ve just got to work on just the few positions we’ve got to replace.”
Along with the majority of the defense, Wellborn returns all of its skill players on offense. Smith will once again be joined by backfield mates Calvin Spinks, Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath.
“Our whole entire backfield will be back next year, which is wonderful,” Smith said. “We’re losing the linemen. We’ll still have a couple, but I think we are going to have great weapons back there to not just help me, but help everyone out on the team.”