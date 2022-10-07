 Skip to main content
With Saks showdown next, Wellborn falls to rising Randolph County

Wellborn's Xavier Parker during the Wellborn vs. Randolph County game. Randolph County's #7 Willie Kidd. Photo by Bill Wilson

WELLBORN — After two overtime adventures in two weeks, Randolph County continued its amazing turnaround season in dominating fashion Friday.

Austin Terrell rushed for 145 yards, and Avion Willis passed for four touchdowns as the undefeated Tigers rolled to a 41-14 rout of Wellborn in Class 3A, Region 4 play.

