With Saks showdown looming, Wellborn falls to rising Randolph County

WELLBORN — After two overtime adventures in two weeks, Randolph County continued its amazing turnaround season in dominating fashion Friday.
Austin Terrell rushed for 145 yards, and Avion Willis passed for four touchdowns as the undefeated Tigers rolled to a 41-14 rout of Wellborn in Class 3A, Region 4 play.
The victory upped Randolph County to 7-0 on the season and set the stage for a likely region-championship showdown with undefeated Dadeville in two weeks. The Tigers have clinched at least a runner-up finish.
“It’s good to at least be playing at home in the first round (of the playoffs),” 17th-year Randolph County coach Pat Prestridge said.
Wellborn (4-3, 2-2 region) faces Weaver on the road next week then Saks (5-3, 3-2) at home Oct. 21, in a game that will decide third and fourth place. The top four teams in each region make the playoffs.
Quarterback Grayson Johnson and linebacker Logan Nelson are questionable for the Saks game. Johnson left the action after taking a hard hit while trying to dive for a first down in the third quarter, and Nelson left The Hill on a stretcher.
Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said Johnson was “real light sensitive” in the locker room after the game. Smith was to go check on Nelson.
“He didn’t seem that bad in the game, and he was answering some questions to me and said he was OK, and then, right at the last second, he said he wasn’t,” Smith said. “We took him out, and his eyes looked pretty dilated when he was leaving.”
Wellborn had seemed to rebound from a Sept. 16 loss to Dadeville with victories over Talladega and Childersburg, but Randolph County scored on its first three possessions Friday and came up with big plays when Wellborn threatened to rally.
“I don’t think, since the Dadeville game, that we’ve practiced real well,” Smith said. “The last two weeks, when we played Talladega and Childersburg, we beat them, but we didn’t play well.
“Tonight, it got us.”
Randolph County came off of overtime victories over Wadley and Saks and put on a dominating show.
The Tigers’ performance continued a turnaround season. They went 1-9 in Class 2A last season but stand undefeated and a victory away from a region championship in 3A last season.
Prestridge played with a 28-man roster in 2021, and it dwindled to 21 by late in the season. He has 48 this season.
“It’s kids coming out,” he said. “Our offensive line, there’s only two guys that played last year. We’ve got a whole new group.
“We’ve got some kids that got their feelings hurt because I got on their butt a little bit, but they came back out, and they’re the reason we’re successful.”
Randolph County looked unstoppable in the first half Friday, scoring on Willis touchdown passes of four yards to Isiah Wright, seven yards to Zack Caldwell and 22 yards to William Wilson on the Tigers’ first three possessions en route to a 21-6 halftime lead.
The touchdown passes to Caldwell and Williamson converted fourth-down plays.
Coming off of a 265-yard passing performance against Saks last week, Willis threw for 97 Friday.
“We’re more versatile this year like we were in 2015, able to throw and run, too,” Prestridge said. “We’ve got some great receivers, and all, so why not use them?”
Wellborn answered Randolph County’s first score with Xavier Parker’s 17-yard touchdown run on fourth down and two to make it 7-6.
Down 14-6 in the second, Wellborn drove to the Tigers’ 10-yard line. Johnson rolled right, and Wright made a leaping catch to intercept his pass at the goal line.
Wellborn opened the third quarter with a seven-play, 65-yard march, ending in Parker’s 7-yard touchdown run and mostly on Xavier Parker Jabarie Williams’ conversion run to bring Wellborn within 21-14 at 8:59.
The Panthers’ defense forced its first three-and-out of the game and took over at their 45. Johnson appeared close to diving for a first down when he took the hit that ended his night.
Noah Screws took over at quarterback and converted fourth and one with a sneak, but Wellborn’s offense struggled from there.
A low punt snap gave Randolph County possession at Wellborn’s 34, setting up Willis’ touchdown pass to Wilson to make it 28-14 at 10:34 of the fourth quarter.
Randolph County took control and went on to take the story of its turnaround season one week deeper.
“It’s just basically more want-to,” Willis said. “Everybody decided to get on the same page.
“Becoming the first team to have a losing season after having a (seven)-year streak of going to the playoffs felt bad, but we knew, starting this year, we had to turn it around.”