With Fort Payne showdown on the horizon, Oxford aims for outright region championship

OXFORD — Last year, Oxford earned a piece of the pie. This year, it wants the whole thing.
In Keith Etheredge’s first season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, Oxford finished tied atop the Class 6A, Region 6 standings with Pinson Valley. Both had 5-1 records in region play, but because the Yellow Jackets defeated the Indians 34-33, they were awarded the top seed in the playoffs through the head-to-head tiebreaker.
For senior Delvon Fegans, that wasn’t good enough.
“Last year, we had to share the region championship,” Fegans said. “This year we’re going to claim it all.”
Oxford will have a chance to do just that Friday night when the Yellow Jackets travel to Wildcat Stadium to take on Fort Payne. Both teams enter with 5-0 records in Class 6A, Region 7 play, and the winner will claim the region championship outright.
“We sort of had to share it a little bit last year even though, you know, we won it,” Etheredge said. “We weren’t undefeated, in other words, so we want to go undefeated in the region.
“We want to bring that all-out region championship back here to Oxford High School.”
From a numbers standpoint, it’s advantage Oxford.
The Yellow Jackets have averaged 52.4 points a game against region opponents while allowing only 10.8. Fort Payne has averaged 35.4 points a game, while giving up 20.4.
Both played 7A Gadsden City in a non-region contest and the results were vastly different. Oxford blew out the Titans 49-14, while Fort Payne lost its matchup 45-20.
Despite those numbers, Fegans and the Yellow Jackets aren’t taking the Wildcats lightly.
“It’s the region championship, so it’s going to be a good game,” the cornerback said. “They ain’t going in there trying to get beat, so we’re going to have to play our A-game.”
Led by Mr. Football candidate Trey Higgins, Oxford enters the game sporting an offense that has scored more than 40 points in each of its last six games. The senior quarterback has completed 102 of 147 passes for 1,713 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s also been the Yellow Jackets' biggest rushing threat, totalling 632 yards and 11 scores on 60 carries.
Higgins has spread the ball around plenty this year, but his primary targets have been wide receivers Roc Taylor, Warren Britt, Bakari Daily and tight end Camden Etheredge. Taylor, a Tennessee commit, leads the team in all receiving categories with 31 catches for 690 yards and 11 touchdowns. Britt has been Higgins’ second-best option with 27 catches for 438 yards and four scores. Dailey has hauled in 19 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns, while Etheredge has caught 13 balls for 219 yards and three scores.
While Oxford’s offense gets the majority of the headlines, its defense has quietly put together another strong season. After giving up 84 combined points to defending 7A state champion Thompson and 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove during the season’s first two weeks, the Yellow Jackets have allowed just 68 over their last six games.
“We back to the Oxford D, back swarming around,” Fegans said. “We had a little bumpy road in the beginning, but we came back, and now we’re back as the defense that I knew we would be.”
Keith Etheredge, who last season led Oxford to its first state championship in 26 years, feels like his team matches up pretty well with Fort Payne.
“I think that they’ve got some places where they’re a lot bigger than us. We’ve got some places where we’re a little faster than them, you know, speed-wise. And there’s a lot of even matchups there, so it’s going to be a good football game,” Etheredge said. “I think it being for the region championship just puts that much more on it, and it’s going to make people play that much harder.”
Etheredge, ever the optimist, expects good things Friday night if his team continues to do what it’s been doing.
“I try not to be overconfident, but I’m always positive about winning,” he said. “I think we should go 15-0 and win the state championship every year.”