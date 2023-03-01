 Skip to main content
With 4A crown on the line, Jacksonville braces for showdown with Westminster

Jacksonville head coach Tres Buzan instructs players against Hale County in the 4A seminfinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM — As Tres Buzan mentioned after Jacksonville's regional semifinal win, many of his players have something that he doesn’t: a ring.

After Tuesday night’s 82-46 blowout of Hale County to punch their ticket to their second straight state championship game appearance, the only thing that stands in Buzan’s way of his first title as a head coach is a surging Westminster Christian team.