With 4A crown on the line, Jacksonville braces for showdown with Westminster

BIRMINGHAM — As Tres Buzan mentioned after Jacksonville's regional semifinal win, many of his players have something that he doesn’t: a ring.
After Tuesday night’s 82-46 blowout of Hale County to punch their ticket to their second straight state championship game appearance, the only thing that stands in Buzan’s way of his first title as a head coach is a surging Westminster Christian team.
Defending champion Jacksonville and Westminster Christian are set to face off Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Birmingham's Legacy Arena for the Class 4A boys basketball state title. In the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the regular season, Westminster Christian was No. 1 and Jacksonville No. 2.
“We know Friday is going to be a battle,” Buzan said. “We look forward to battles and we embrace it. We’re going to go out there and give it our best shot, I promise that.”
As his first season looks to come to a close, Buzan’s final game to close out his rookie year as head boys coach will be against a coach who has over four decades of experience as a head coach.
Westminster Christian will be led by coach Ronnie Stapler, who has 43 years of experience as a head coach in the state of Alabama, beginning his coaching career at Grissom High School in 1974.
After coaching 28 years at Grissom, Stapler became head coach at Guntersville for five seasons, where he led the Wildcats to three area championships and a Final Four appearance.
Stapler took the job at Westminster Christian in 2013, with this marking his fourth appearance in the Final Four with the Wildcats that includes a 4A state championship in 2016.
With their lopsided 61-28 victory over Montgomery Christian behind them, Stapler and the Wildcats have beaten their playoff opponents by an average of 31 points, winning just one playoff game by single-digit points.
Jacksonville sits just on par with Westminster Christian, with its average margin of victory in the playoffs sitting at just over 30 points (30.16).
“That game is gonna sharpen the saw,” Stapler said. “We’ve played really good teams all year long. This bunch has no fear. We just go out and play. We try to put some parameters around it and then give some freedom to play. They know the more disciplined you are, the more freedom you get.”
Even though this will be Buzan’s first time facing off against Westminster Christian, many of his players are all too familiar with the Wildcats.
Jacksonville defeated Westminster Christian last season 50-41 in the Northeast Regional semifinals, which was the Golden Eagles’ only single-digit game of their playoff run.
Caden Johnson, who went 6-for-8 from the field and racked up 14 points and four rebounds in Jacksonville’s semifinal matchup with Hale County, said that the team is confident, but knows the challenge that lies ahead in Westminster Christian.
“We prepared ourselves for this, watched a lot of film and practiced hard every day, so we were ready for this,” Johnson said. “We know who we’ve got next so we've just got to keep our eye on the next game, and we’ve just got to keep working hard.”
One of the players that Jacksonville will keep on their radar is 6-foot-6 junior forward Chase McCarty, who has offers from Power Five schools including Alabama, Kansas, Gonzaga and Tennessee.
McCarty led the team with 17 points and six rebounds in Westminster Christian’s semifinal game. Guard Eric Robinson finished not far behind McCarty, with 14 points and three rebounds.
In last season’s matchup with Jacksonville in the Northeast Regional semifinal, the duo combined for 35 of the team’s 41 total points.
Even though this will be the first time the two teams face off since their semifinal matchup, the two teams got a look at each other when they played in the Huntsville City Classic.
“They were in the same Christmas tournament as us and we saw them up there and they saw us,” Buzan said.
Westminster fell to eventual champion Sparkman in the second round of the championship bracket, but went on to beat Oxford in a matchup of the two eliminated teams.
Jacksonville earned fifth place in the tournament after falling to Austin in the opening round and winning the consolation bracket.
As Buzan looks to tie a ribbon on his illustrious first season as head coach, he said that the team and the coaching staff will prepare heavily for the tall task at hand.
“Westminster, can’t say enough about them,” Buzan said. “They’re here on a regular basis year in and year out and their coach does an outstanding job with them.”