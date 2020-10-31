Winning formula: Piedmont rallies past Alexandria

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
“We certainly came to win the game,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “We weren’t here for a moral victory. We weren’t here to come out here and make a good showing. We came to win the game.”
What to know
—Piedmont outscored Alexandria 21-3 in the second half. Hayes’ 1-yard keeper and successful two-point conversion run cut the deficit to 20-14. After getting a stop, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game after Calhoun scored on a double reverse from 6 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.
—Hayes finished the game with 105 yards passing and 95 on the ground. Johnson finished with 97 rushing yards. Coleman Reid led the Bulldogs in receiving with three catches for 46 yards.
—Alexandria held a 20-6 lead at halftime. Ronnie Royal got Alexandria on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run. After Piedmont tied the game at 6-6, Antonio Ross went 40 yards to put the Valley Cubs back on top. McGhee scored the final touchdown of the half on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 20 seconds remaining.
—Royal struggled against Piedmont’s defense. He finished the game with 15 carries for 28 yards. That opened things up for McGhee and Ross, however. McGhee carried the ball eight times for 93 yards, caught two passes for 53 yards and completed three passes for 50 yards. Ross finished with 80 yards rushing on six carries and added 23 receiving yards on four catches.
—Alexandria's only second-half points came on a Cleat Forrest 22-yard field goal.
Who said
—Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on the loss: “I just hate it for our guys, because you don’t want to go into the playoffs with a loss. But then again, that’s why we scheduled this game, so we’d have a good opponent right here before it.”
—Hayes on Piedmont’s second-half comeback: “It was just Coach Smith calming us down at halftime, telling us that it’s just another game. Our defense came to play and held that powerful offense to just three points, and we were able to move on a really good defense.”
Next up
—Alexandria (9-1) will host West Point next Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Piedmont (9-1) will host Colbert Heights in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.