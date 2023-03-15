WINNER, WINNER, VICTORY DINNER: Oxford celebrates second straight county baseball title

JACKSONVILLE — While some Oxford players argued about whether to have their Calhoun County victory meal at Struts or Cookout, other teammates and coaches were still talking about Hayes Harrison’s two-hit master class.
Harrison pitched a full seven innings, allowed just two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven in Oxford’s 5-1 championship-clinching win over Alexandria in Wednesday's Calhoun County baseball finals. The victory gave the Yellow Jackets their second straight county crown.
Harrison had just two innings (first and seventh) where he logged 12 or more pitches. His fast pace helped make the game last just one hour, 32 minutes.
“I just, kind of, like to work fast,” Harrison said. “It gets the hitters off their groove, off their balance, and it keeps me in the zone.”
Added Oxford coach Wes Brooks: “He’s the most locked-in player I’ve ever coached. I’ve never had to say anything about, ‘Hey, get locked in.’ Not only that but as a person, he’s locked in school, he’s locked in goals in his life, he lives life to the fullest.”
Harrison, who is committed to Northwest-Shoals Community College, gave a nod to Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr., saying that the All-Star is one of the players that he watches to help shape up his timing.
“Another left-handed pitcher I enjoy watching is Nestor Cortés, that’s my guy,” Harrison said. “Nestor Cortés does a lot of mixing up with time and tempo.”
Brooks said that like Cortés, Harrison’s tempo and pace of play shakes up the players he pitches against more often than not.
“Tempo is usually one pitch every 12 seconds, and he usually beats it every time,” Brooks said. “When we go extra tempo, we don’t even give a sign.”
Along with Harrison’s play on the mound, Oxford’s offense earned enough runs to get the job done, as Oxford cashed in four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
After Nick Richardson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home a run, Peyton Watts mashed a bases-clearing double to give the Yellow Jackets a 5-1 lead that they never lost.
Watts finished the night going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Richardson went 2-for-3 and crossed home plate twice.
“That’s a good team across the field there and you just can’t give them as much as we did,” Alexandria coach Zac Welch said. “I think for six innings, we probably played good enough to win,and the one inning that we didn't, they took advantage of it. You tip the hat to them, they got the hit when it really mattered and they deserve it tonight.”
Alexandria’s Seth Johnson accounted for both of the Valley Cubs’ hits, going 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Alexandria’s Tripp Patterson pitched the first three and a third innings, while Andrew Allen pitched the rest of the game. The duo combined for five strikeouts.
“Alexandria is really good,” Brooks said. “With those two pitchers on the mound, they could beat anybody in the country. I really believe they’re that good.”
As Harrison and company picked up Oxford’s second tournament title in two seasons, he said that the number of graduating seniors makes the championship a little more special.
“We’ve got nine seniors this year, and this means everything to us,” Harrison said. “This is what we do.”
Most Valuable Player: Peyton Watts, Oxford
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Hayes Harrison, Oxford
Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Seth Johnson, Alexandria
Samuel Duncan, Pleasant Valley
Braxton Curles, White Plains
Alex Almanza, Faith Christian
Will Greenwood, Jacksonville
Grant Patterson, Jacksonville
Aaron Johnson, Alexandria
Tripp Patterson, Alexandria