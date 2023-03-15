 Skip to main content
WINNER, WINNER, VICTORY DINNER: Oxford celebrates second straight county baseball title

JACKSONVILLE — While some Oxford players argued about whether to have their Calhoun County victory meal at Struts or Cookout, other teammates and coaches were still talking about Hayes Harrison’s two-hit master class.

Harrison pitched a full seven innings, allowed just two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven in Oxford’s 5-1 championship-clinching win over Alexandria in Wednesday's Calhoun County baseball finals. The victory gave the Yellow Jackets their second straight county crown.