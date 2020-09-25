Who’s really No. 1 in volleyball — Alexandria or Jacksonville?

At Jacksonville on Monday evening, Alexandria and Jacksonville meet in high school volleyball for the third time this season.
Most observers, including the majority of Calhoun County’s volleyball coaches, expect a fourth meeting will occur in the championship match of the Calhoun County tournament on Oct. 5 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
When the county tournament seeding was done Sept. 16, Jacksonville coach David Clark said the Golden Eagles had beaten Oxford, which had beaten Alexandria. Alexandria’s Whitney Welch said while the Valley Cubs had lost to Oxford, they had beaten Jacksonville. In the end, the head-to-head win swung the No. 1 seed to Alexandria and Jacksonville was No. 2.
At the Brooks Invitational tournament Sept. 19, it was Jacksonville’s turn. Jacksonville and Alexandria each advanced to the Brooks championship match. Jacksonville won two of three sets, taking the deciding final set 15-9.
Think Clark immediately assumed an “I-told-you-so” attitude? Well, you’d be wrong.
“I think it did something for both of us to be honest with you,” Clark said. “It’s been a while between beating them, and I just think we needed it for confidence overall the next time we see them. We’ve had several three-game matches and the county (last year) went all the way down to the very end and we keep losing. It was good for us to finally get one of those deciding games against them. I think it will help Alexandria, too. I think they will be less likely to feel really comfortable against us. I think it works both ways.”
Jacksonville seniors Kayla Broom and Brenna Stone had big numbers for kills and blocks at the Brooks tournament as did junior hitter Aly Harris. Setter Molly Wilson averaged 23 assists over the five matches.
Clark thought the back-row play of Lexie Callahan, Caitlin Clark and Bailee Pritchett had a significant impact, particularly against Alexandria.
“I thought all three of them were pretty solid this weekend which really helped,” Clark said Monday. “We were much better in serve receive against Alexandria than we were last time and those three had a lot to do with that. … I thought they were pretty solid all day which allows those others to do what they do.”
Think Welch returned home distraught and wringing her hands in despair? Wrong, again.
“I thought we had a good day,” Welch said Tuesday afternoon. “With Jacksonville, we’re a lot alike. I feel like they’re a good team. I feel like we’re a pretty good team. I think that we have some similarities for sure. The difference in Game 3 was we missed some very timely serves, tied 7-7, and they put the ball in more than we did in the sets they took from us. That was the main difference to me — errors in bad moments and they were able to play a little more offense than us.”
Told that Clark had said the Brooks tournament final was good for both teams, Welch agreed.
“I think he’s exactly right," she said. "I think it’s good for both of us and I think we definitely make each other better. Both of the matches that we’ve played this year have been good ones with a lot of competitive points and a lot of big swings and things like that.
"They’re definitely fun to play in. They’re not that much fun to coach in, to sit there and watch. I would definitely prefer to be playing in them than watching.”
It’s also good that Jacksonville is in Class 4A and Alexandria is 5A. The rivalry ends when area tournaments begin.
“Ultimately, it’s good to have each other to push each other into the postseason, too, since we don’t have to deal with each other in the big scheme of things,” Welch said.
As an added bonus, Monday’s match at Jacksonville is a tri-match. Donoho, the No. 3 seed for the county tournament, is the third team.