White Plains’ dynamic duo takes aim at county XC meet

WHITE PLAINS — Maddyn Conn and Anna Strickland are White Plains’ one-two punch in cross country, the push-each other pair, the dynamic senior-freshman duo that often finishes 1-2 in races.
But c’mon. Like any sport, cross country is competitive. Somebody wins, and everyone else doesn’t.
Surely there comes a point where working together becomes working to beat each other, right?
“Usually, it’s around one-and-a-half miles or two miles where I start, kind of, dying, and she’ll start leaving me,” Strickland, the senior, said with a laugh.
Conn, the freshman, might leave Strickland, a Jacksonville State signee, but they leave most of the field. Conn has won seven of the nine races White Plains’ girls have run. Strickland won one and has come in second or third otherwise.
Headed into Thursday’s Calhoun County meet at McClellan, Conn holds the top 5K time in Alabama Class 4A this season … 19 minutes, 16.79 seconds. Strickland ranks fifth at 20:08.59.
VIrtual meet projections have them finishing first and third Thursday, wrapped around Oxford’s Katie Keur (20:07.37).
White Plains’ Baylie Webb, Adriana Sotelo and Kate Reaves project to finish in the top 11, so the Wildcats enter the meet favored to three-peat. They won county in 2019 and 2020.
White Plains’ top five rank among the top 42 runners in 4A. Their best times average out to 21:17.17, second in the state and just 24 seconds off the pace set by Bayside Academy.
A lot of good things could happen for White Plains’ girls this season. Assuming they can hold off an expected challenge from Alexandria, the good things start with a potential county three-peat.
“It would be so exciting in Anna’s last year and with all the seniors that’ll be graduating,” Conn said.
The boys’ county meet looks likely to come down to defending champion Oxford and Pleasant Valley. Oxford’s Noah George has the county’s best time, 16:14.53, and Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson is second at 16:40.24.
The girls’ race likely will come down to which dynamic duo has the best day.
“Like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan or Shaq and Kobe, Marvin Harrison and Peyton Manning, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, you’ve got to have that teammate,” White Plains coach John Moore said. “You’re not as good without the other, iron sharpening iron.
“You’ve got Maddyn and Anna that push each other, but you’ve got MIchaela Moore and Michaela Watts at Alexandria, or Macey Roper and Gracie Hood at Pleasant Valley, or Katie Keur and Emerson Maniscalco at Oxford doing that same thing, I see it all over the county.”
Moore has seen it develop on his own team with Conn and Strickland.
Strickland started in cross country as a freshman and gradually worked her times down from 30 minutes.
Conn worked with Moore starting as a fifth grader but took time off from cross country during the seventh grade to focus on volleyball. Encouraged by Moore to play both sports, she did in eighth grade before zeroing in on cross country.
“I really liked it, being around all of them,” Conn said. “It’s just fun, and the team is good and I chose it over volleyball because I was better at cross country, and I just liked being around Anna and all of them.”
Moore saw Conn as “one of those shining stars” in fifth grade. Four years later, he sees her major-college potential.
“She’s just in ninth grade, and, if you look at other girls that have done the same thing, ninth-graders that potentially could win the state championship or did win the state championship, you’re in some good company,” Moore said. “If she continues to run and love it and be passionate about it and stay healthy, I could foresee her being a 17-minute-and-a-half runner, which is Division I, Alabama-Auburn type talent.
“She has the potential to be a household name in cross country.”
Conn began working out with Strickland starting in November of last year, right after the cross country season. Then an eighth-grader, Conn started chasing a rising senior.
Before long, the senior started chasing the freshman. Strickland sees that as Conn reaching her potential.
“I’m glad,” Strickland said. “Before the season started, I was kind of worried that, because I’m older than her, she’d be too scared to pass me when I knew she probably had a little bit left in the tank.
“Now, she’s kind of realized, ‘I can actually do this.’ She’s realized how fast she can be.”
County’s best
The Calhoun County cross country meet is Thursday, with the boys’ race starting at 8 a.m. and the girls starting at 9 a.m. at McClellan. Here are the top 25 times in the county for boys and girls this season:
GIRLS
1. Maddyn Conn (White Plains), 19:16.79
2. Katie Keur (Oxford), 20:07.37
3. Anna Strickland (White Plains), 20:08.59
4. Michaela Moore (Alexandria), 20:47.11
5. Sarah Sloughy (Jacksonville), 20:55.66
6. Michaela Watts (Alexandria), 21:08.68
7. Emerson Maniscalco (Oxford), 21:53.51
8. Baylie Webb (White Plains), 22:04.52
9. Macey Roper (Pleasant Valley), 22:08.80
10. Adriana Sotelo (Oxford), 22:11.63
11. Kate Reeves (White Plains), 22:44.32
12. Emma Easterling (Jacksonville), 23:05.67
13. JoJo Watson (Alexandria), 23:05.84
14. Mattie Todd (Piedmont), 23:24.40
15. Magen Brown (Ohatchee), 23:48.11
16. Gracie Hood (Pleasant Valley), 23:49.23
17. Ashlie Easterwood (Ohatchee), 23:52.12
18. Mallory Hill (White Plains), 23:59.32
19. Maddie Holt (Jacksonville), 24:01.57
20. Toryn Barnes (Alexandria), 24:13.10
21. Kennedy Sparks (Jacksonville), 24:21.97
22. Trinity Pope (Alexandria), 24:28.40
23. Lilah Strickland (White Plains), 24:34.96
24. Laralee Church (White Plains), 24:44.86
25. Dayanny Perez (White Plains), 24:48.97
BOYS
1. Noah George (Oxford), 16:14.53
2. Cayden Nelson (Pleasant Valley), 16:40.24
3. Evan Somers (Oxford), 17:23.52
4. Jonah Medders (Alexandria), 17:44.33
5. Justin Dempsey (Oxford), 17:55.18
6. Evan Garner (Jacksonville), 17:58.47
7. Alec Vess (Pleasant Valley), 17:59.50
8. Jaden Veazey (Pleasant Valley), 18:14.10
9. Ben Wade (Alexandria), 18:16.52
10. Braxton Williams (Pleasant Valley) 18:29.31
11. Caden Johnson (White Plains), 18:40.16
12. Matthew Walden (Pleasant Valley), 18:40.94
13. Levi Garrett (Faith Christian), 18:41.63
14. Eli Mitchell (Faith Christian), 18:41.88
15. Sawyer Conn (White Plains), 18:49.40
16. DeShaun Foster (Alexandria), 19:00.09
17. Ryan Eubanks (Pleasant Valley), 19:01.56
18. Braxton Snider (Oxford), 19:03.50
19. Phil Copeland (Oxford), 19:04.70
20. Landon Garner (Jacksonville), 19:05.91
21. Josue Alvarez (Oxford), 19:07.64
22. Caden Birchfield (Alexandria), 19:18.60
23. Kyle Griffith (Pleasant Valley), 19:20.57
24. Caden Hartsfield (Alexandria), 19:22.99
25. Ethan Turner (White Plains), 19:23.34