White Plains’ big fish even bigger fish as senior

WHITE PLAINS — Walker O’Steen is that athlete. Not every school has one, but all want one.
Tall and fast, the White Plains football/basketball/baseball standout brings something to all sports he plays. He might just try another sport come next spring.
“This year, I’m doing fishing,” the understated O’Steen said.
When it comes to football, O’Steen has bagged yards and tackles like he’s using a net, not a reel.
Coming off of a 311-yard performance against Elmore County last week, and coming into Friday’s key Class 4A, Region 4 game at Anniston (3-2), the senior running back/linebacker stands at 941 yards rushing, 1,157 total yards, 11 touchdowns and 56 tackles.
He needs just 59 rushing yards to break 1,000. White Plains (2-4) stands six games into the season.
O’Steen’s pace this season casts ahead of last season’s pace. He finished 2020 with 837 yards rushing, 1,233 total yards, 11 touchdowns and 89 tackles … good enough to make second-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County.
That’s nothing new for O’Steen. He’s a two-time all-county basketball player and played baseball last spring.
“You saw what he can do last year during basketball,” said White Plains football coach Chandler Tyree, who also coached O’Steen in baseball last spring. “You’ll see even more of that when we get to basketball this year, because, again, he’s going to be the guy, the dude now, just like he is in football.”
It’s in O’Steen’s pedigree. Older brother Will O’Steen starred as an offensive lineman and wrestler at White Plains and plays football for Jacksonville State. Their lineage includes Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame members Henry O’Steen, their grandfather, and Gary O’Steen, their great uncle.
So it’s no shock that the wiry Walker O’Steen packs athletic ability into his 6-foot-3, 180-pound frame. He packed more of it than ever during the offseason.
“He’s put in a lot of effort in the weight room,” Tyree said. “Especially from last year to this year, he’s changed his body a little bit, which has been big because he’s had to take on more carries.”
Taking on more will be a theme for O’Steen during his senior year.
He took on more in football because of graduation. The 2020 senior group included quarterback Jaden Chatman, who passed for more than 5,000 yards in two seasons, and wide receiver Carson Tyree.
White Plains became more of a running team this season, with Hayden Howard at quarterback and O’Steen the other main ball carrier.
In basketball, White Plains’ 2021 graduates included all-county players Chatman, Brody Baker, Quin Wilson and Jacob Wheeler.
White Plains basketball coach Chris Randall calls O’Steen a “clutch player” and “quiet leader.” The Wildcats will lean heavily on O’Steen during his senior year.
“We will build our offense around Walker and also our defense,” Randall said. “Can’t wait to get started. I look for him to have a huge season.”
As for football, O’Steen proved he was up to carrying more load after Howard sustained a concussion in the Elmore County game.
“I thought he put the team on his shoulders and had a really good night,” Tyree said. “He’s been taking some snaps at quarterback and still playing running back and doing a lot of different things.”
O’Steen continues his work at middle linebacker, though he’s more suited to play elsewhere.
“To be honest, he’s probably an outside linebacker or strong-safety type,” Tyree said. “Because of our personnel, he has to play inside linebacker for us.”
O’Steen has to cover sideline to sideline on defense and hold down the load of the main ball carrier on offense. How does he do it?
Oh yeah, he’s that kind of athlete.
“He’s just a special, special player,” Tyree said. ‘He’s willing to do whatever you ask. … He wants to learn and be good at whatever he does.”
That could include fishing this year, as he mulls whether to do that or play another season of baseball.
“I don’t know about baseball,” said O’Steen, who says he’s caught a 7-pound bass. “Fishing is taking over this year.”