White Plains, Alexandria, Spring Garden get a chance to play softball before COVID-19 stoppage

SPRING GARDEN — Graci Surrett smiled a cathartic smile after catching White Plains’ 3-2 softball victory over Calhoun County rival Alexandria on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after what her coach called an “emotional” meeting between the two, the senior needed this.
It was a moment about something as normal as playing, even winning a big game.
It came in a normalcy-bereft season, days ahead of normalcy’s looming stoppage over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve never beaten Alexandria, just talked about it,” Surrett said. “We’ve worked so hard for it.”
On a rare, partly sunny, rain-free 2020 day, with the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s two-a-half-week stoppage of play due to start after Tuesday’s events, White Plains, Alexandria and Spring Garden took turns playing each other at Spring Garden.
White Plains swept its games with Spring Garden and Alexandria, 4-1 and 3-2. Alexandria rebounded to beat Spring Garden 5-4.
The games weren’t supposed to happen at Spring Garden. White Plains was due to host its invitational at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, but field conditions forced moving games to Woodland Park. Then came AHSAA initial guidelines, advising against events that could draw 500 or more people.
Circumstances conspired to cancel the Wildcat Invitational, which was to include Alexandria, Jacksonville, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Cleburne County, Handley, Ragland, Ranburne and Woodland among 16 varsity teams and eight junior-varsity teams.
Then came Friday’s news that the Alabama State Department of Education, acting on concerns over COVID-19, will close public K-12 schools for two-and-a-half weeks, starting after Wednesday’s school day and ending April 6.
The AHSAA promptly responded by suspending sports and all related activities through the school stoppage. The body that governs the state’s high school sports could extend the suspension of play, shorten the postseason or even cancel the rest of the season.
It means athletes in six spring sports — baseball, golf, outdoor track and field, soccer, softball and tennis — face abbreviated seasons and uncertainty about whether their seasons could end early. Senior high school athletes face the possibility of playing their last as early as March 17.
The AHSAA’s decision came down Friday afternoon, prompting Surrett’s visit with White Plains coach Rachel Ford.
“I’m kind of heartbroken, for real,” Surrett said. “Like, senior year, you go through it and come back, and you don’t know what’s going to happen. You’ve got area. You’ve got to start on regionals. It’s just tough.”
Even senior teammate Emma Jones, a pitcher/shortstop who has signed to play collegiately at Appalachian State, finds little comfort in knowing there will be softball after her senior year.
“My heart goes out to Graci,” she said. “She’s not going to college to play, and we’ve been looking forward to this year together for as long as I’ve been here, and it just makes this year even more special.
“We’ve just got to leave it all out, because we don’t know when we’re going to play again.”
Against that backdrop, there’s nothing like playing to make all involved forget. Add a victory over the two-time defending Calhoun County champion, and Ford wore a grin just as wide as Surrett’s.
“We know Alexandria is good,” she said. “That’s not going to happen often. They’re just a very good program. It’s a tough win, but I’m just proud of the girls because they had a good day today.”
As for the looming play stoppage, Ford expressed relief that the AHSAA waited longer than pro sports leagues and the NCAA to react to COVID-19 news. She also supports the AHSAA’s call to revisit the issue in a couple of weeks, with a chance to resume the season if virus concerns subside.
“I see the colleges that are just shut down, and they don’t even have a hope,” she said. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in coaching. Fifteen years in coaching, and I’ve never seen anything like this.
“This is uncharted territory. We’re just going to approach it with a good attitude and hope for the best.”
Surrett approaches the AHSAA’s decision with mixed emotions.
“You’ve got to do it,” she said. “I don’t want it to happen, but I’d rather be safe and then come back in the most important part of the season then come down with something and not be able to play.”
Alexandria outlook
The Valley Cubs (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season, against White Plains, but Ashley Phillips’ seventh-inning solo shot off the host school’s batting cage building, just behind the left-field fence, proved to be the difference against Spring Garden.
Phillips’ home run was her seventh over her career and first this season.
“I was ready for the inside pitch, because the outside pitch I got last time and had a good hit off of that,” Phillips said. “I knew that’s what my team needed, not a home run but to get on base.”
Senior catcher Millie Burt hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning to give Alexandria a 4-2 lead.
The day, overall, didn’t leave Alexandria coach Brian Hess pleased.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” he said. “We’ve not been doing the things at practice that teams that want to compete do, and I’ve not had an opportunity to call them out on it because they’ve been playing well.
“I told them it was going to catch up to them, and it caught up to them today. … If they’re the kids that I think they are, we’ll bounce back and be fine.”
Hess is resigned to the AHSAA’s suspension of play but wishes it had come sooner. He said the Valley Cubs might not recoup a deposit they made on housing for their scheduled spring-break trip to play in the Gulf Coast Classic.
“You kept waiting for the shoe to fall, and nothing ever happens,” he said. “Then you go and get these tournaments lined up, and they come back and say, anything over 500 people you can’t do or, ‘We’ll still let you play, but has to be under these circumstances.
“It’s made it difficult for our trip to Gulf Shores. We may be out of money, and it’s just a logistical nightmare.”
Burt, a starter since seventh grade, said she’s tried to remain “calm” about the looming play stoppage and possibilities it could last longer than two-and-a-half weeks.
“I just don’t want my season to have to end the way it’s going right now,” she said. “I think we’ll be all right, and we’ll be back to normal.”
Spring Garden outlook
Senior catcher Charley Grissom’s home run against Alexandria was among high points for the Panthers (2-2), but the day was more about getting to play.
“Of course you want to win, but I was pleased with how we played, and we’d only played two games on the season,” she said. “I can’t complain.”
Like Ford, Spring Garden coach Ann Welsh expressed relief that the AHSAA didn’t outright cancel the rest of the season. Seniors Grissom, Macy Reedy and Emma-Jane Rogers have a chance to play again.
“I’m OK with this, as long as they’ll pick up after this, everything and the team go on with our season after that,” Welsh said. “I don’t like sending the girls off for two weeks and not knowing whether they’ll pick up a ball as much as you tell them, go home and throw.
“That’s on them, at that point.”