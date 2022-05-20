What upcoming varsity athletes can do to be prepared

Being a successful high school athlete takes commitment and effort.
Calhoun County has a multitude of schools that are contenders every year in different sports from football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field, and more. These programs range from Class 1A-6A with coaches at each school who understand what it takes to be competitive.
Prospective athletes that are moving from eighth and ninth grade into roles on varsity teams should know what coaches expect of them as they make that leap, and Alexandria’s Whitney Welch and White Plains’ Chris Randall took time recently to contribute to a list of five tips that young athletes need to know.
This isn’t just a list for those about to step up to high school varsity teams. Athletes who are beginning their junior high school athletic careers can take these ideas to heart and be prepared for their junior high seasons, as well as being ready for varsity when the time comes.
Here’s the list:
1. Focus on grades early
One of the biggest issues young high school athletes can fall victim of is not treating grades as a priority early on in their high school career. No matter the caliber of athlete a kid is, if they are ineligible due to poor grades and/or attendance issues, they cannot help the program win or help themselves be the best version of themselves.
“Take pride in everything,” Alexandria head volleyball coach Whitney Welch said. “I don’t think you can be the best athlete that you want to be if you are not a good student, if you check in or out all the time, or are absent all the time. It’s different if you’re sick or something comes up, but if you’re not sick you need to be in school.
“You need to try to do your absolute best academically. We have so many kids who I just think come in as freshmen saying, ‘I’m going to be great and I’m going to get a college scholarship in sports.’ That’s not always what happens. It’s very hard to do that, so if they can be a great student and get academic scholarships then they have a much better opportunity to sign either as an athlete or academically and then can play.”
2. Get necessary rest
During the summer it is tempting for young athletes to stay up late playing video games, hanging out with friends, binging television series, etc. However, one of the best things an athlete can do to help their body develop and grow is get the correct amount of rest and sleep.
“The biggest thing kids don’t do in the summertime is sleep,” White Plains head basketball and golf coach Chris Randall said. “They stay up all night. They have to be here at 6:30 a.m. and they’re dragging. The ones who are committed, they sleep right, they get their rest.
“Kids need eight hours of sleep, at least. They don’t need to be up at one or two o’clock in the morning, they need to get in the bed, get here in the morning, get their work in, and then they can do whatever they want to. That’s why I like to start lifts early in the morning, get them out of the bed, and knock them out.”
3. Eat nutritionally
Nutrition is incredibly important for young athletes that want to be successful in the sport or sports they play. Making sure your body is used to entaking foods and drinks that will help your body recover as you go about summer training programs at your school.
Every coach will tell athletes how significant eating fruits, vegetables, proteins, healthy carbs, and drinking plenty of water is, especially when they are just starting out to help develop the good habits of eating right early in their athletic careers.
“They have to eat right,” Randell said. “It’s a commitment. If you’re going to be good at basketball, or anything, it’s going to cost you something. You have to eat right. You can’t eat junk food all the time.”
4. Set goals
To succeed in anything, goals must be set. This is especially the case for young athletes as they enter their varsity careers. Having goals to make the team, to start for the team, to be the best version of themselves as possible, getting a chance to play their sport at the next level. These are all ideas of goals that a young athlete could have as they enter high school and the varsity program.
In terms of helping achieve the goals set by young athletes, kids should look toward getting involved in their sport during the summer. Travel baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, soccer are all accessible in Calhoun County and the surrounding areas. For kids who enjoy football, 7 on 7 teams are quickly becoming popular in the area. Golfers can go to the many golf courses and driving ranges in the county and areas close. There are many ways kids can develop their game and help achieve their goals as they prepare for high school sports.
“Take pride in themselves, the things they’re passionate about, and have goals,” Welch said. “I think right now, in my opinion, we see a lot of kids who don’t know what it takes to be the best they can be inside and outside the classroom and their sport. We kind of get after in the spring and summer with weight lifting and speed and agility training. We’re doing it four days a week in the spring and four days a week in the summer.
“I think if (seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders are) going to be able to make our teams and be ready for that, they should be on some type of program that mimics ours. We try to do a good job of getting that information to them as far as what they need to be doing, but they can come see us to talk to us about it. Overall, just don’t be lazy. Get up, have goals, seek out help from whoever that may be.”
5. Be committed
Being dedicated to the game and the program is one of the best things kids can do when becoming involved in varsity athletics. To be successful in a sport, athletes must commit their time and energy.
It is never easy to be good at any particular sport, it takes hard work and a love for whatever sport a kid is interested in. Having self motivation to do more than what is required will help young athletes separate themselves from the pack. Working out, training skills, and doing everything you can to stay in shape will benefit all athletes.
“We require a certain number of (weight) lifts all summer,” Randell said. “Basketball has changed so much you have to be in the weight room if you’re going to take your game to the next level. If your sport isn’t a priority all summer long, then it’s going to tell on you when the season starts. You’re going to get passed.
“We wear them out with skill work, weight lifting in the mornings, and we have the gym open at night for kids to come play. But if kids want to take their game to the next level, they can’t only do what the head coach requires them to do. They have to be self motivated and do stuff on their own. I know kids have jobs, relationships, vacations but still your game should be a priority because the kids who do the extra work, for them, it’s going to pay off.”
Added Randall: “Kids that work on their game on their own are the ones who generally love the game the most. We want kids to fall in love with their game.”