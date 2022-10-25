What if: Doss’ move back home helped pieces fit for Saks

SAKS — Saks’ football season so far is a story of two what-ifs.
If not for that mishap that turned a kickoff into a safety at Randolph County, the Wildcats could be 7-2 and staring at a home playoff opener after losing nearly all of their skill people to graduation.
Then again, what if Gavin Doss hadn’t come back after his brief move to Huntsville?
Doss did come back, just before the start of the season.
Saks is 6-3, third in Class 3A, Region 4, solidly in the playoffs and maybe, just maybe, a team with sneaky-good playoff prospects headed into Friday’s regular-season finale at Talladega.
“We’ve come a long way since the early part of the season,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We’ve had some growing pains, and that’s to be expected … but I told a coaching friend of mine that we would probably lose a game early in the season that, maybe late in the season, we would’ve won.”
That’s because Saks lost nearly all of its skill-position players to graduation, including quarterback Sean Parnell, receiver Jalen McCants and running back Rickey Garrett.
For a time, the Wildcats lost Doss, an All-Calhoun County defensive back and their backup quarterback last season. He was due to be Parnell’s replacement, but his mom took a job in Huntsville.
Doss moved May 25, with plans to play at James Clemens.
“I didn’t want to leave Saks, honestly,” Doss said. “I was kind of hurt that I had to leave because I had been at Saks practically my whole life.
“That was hard for me.”
Doss went through summer workouts at James Clemens. He adapted while working into preseason practice in August.
Then his mom came back with more news. She had taken another job that took him back to Saks.
Doss came back right before the start of school, while Miller and staff were working their contingencies. The plan was to lean heavily on a veteran offensive line while others grew into the quarterback position.
Doss’ return changed all of that.
“What it did for us is, it put everybody back at their normal position that they’re comfortable at,” Miller said. “We, basically, were trying to make a couple of quarterbacks when he left at the end of school that were former receivers.
“It just put everybody back in their comfort zone and made our pieces fit better together.”
Doss has performed as Miller expected he would before the junior moved to Huntsville. He’s completed 49 of 90 passes for 920 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 1,053 yards on 113 carries with 14 touchdowns.
“I knew he would be a true dual-threat quarterback,” Miller said. “He throws the football very well, and he’s obviously a great runner. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s got great speed.
“Really, for him, just getting comfortable with what he’s doing, running our offense, that’s been the only thing. Him being comfortable at the end of the season has helped him to grow the second half of the season.”
Two of Saks’ three losses, to playoff-bound Sylvania and region champion Dadeville, came in the season’s first four games.
The other loss, a 42-41 setback at region runner-up Randolph County on Sept. 30, proved to be the difference between Saks playing at home to open the playoffs and playing on the road. Randolph County erased a 34-18 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
A kickoff mishap helped the Tigers. A Saks player fielded the ball just in front of the goal line, took it back into the end zone and downed it, resulting in a safety and forcing Saks to kick the ball back to Randolph County.
“Our guys thought it was going to go into the end zone,” Miller said. “It checked up at the 1, and the guy that should’ve went and got it didn’t. He froze up, and then some other guy comes running in and gets it.
“He picks it up and freezes there on the 1-yard line and just kind of ran into the end zone.”
The Tigers tied the game on the ensuing possession to force overtime then converted a two-point conversion on the game’s final play to win.
Randolph County finished 5-1 in region play and in second place, earning the right to play host to a playoff game. Saks finished 4-2 and third and must go to Trinity on Nov. 4.
“We didn’t finish that game very well, obviously, and we didn’t finish the Dadeville game very well, either,” Miller said.
The encouraging sign for Saks was a strong fourth quarter at Wellborn this past week. The Wildcats won 35-18 in the game that decided third and fourth place.
It was a sign of progress in a season where Saks could’ve started farther behind, had Doss not returned.
“I was really shocked at first,” Doss said, “but I was kind of happy that I got to come back.”