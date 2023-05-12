Westbrook Christian girls unable to withstand second-half barrage in semifinals

HUNTSVILLE — Westbrook Christian keeper Madelyn Machen recorded eight saves in Friday’s 5-0 loss to Westminster Christian in the Class 4A semifinals. Her most impressive plays might have been the saves she didn’t have to make because she stopped the shots before they even happened with her aggressive play coming out of the net.
“Outstanding, she has had a phenomenal game and a phenomenal season,” Westbrook Christian coach Jody Keene said. “Fortunately, unfortunately, we’ve had a great midfield and attacking front line, and it has hindered her from seeing a lot of shots, but this kid is very aggressive.
“Maddie, she is super competitive just the way she finds the ball and strategically sees it and is able to read the play before it even gets to the net.”
The Warriors (15-5-1) seemed to hold a clear edge in possession for the first 25-30 minutes, but Westminster Christian junior AnnaLi Weekley found the back of the net in the 36th minute after Machen’s attempted save failed to stop the momentum of the ball.
Everything shifted quickly in favor of the Wildcats (14-4-1) in the second half when Weekley scored twice in the first three minutes off a shot from roughly 25 yards away and a header, respectively.
“She has got an eye for where to place the ball,” Keene said. “No doubt when she hits it, she knows where she is going to put it and is someone you have to close down really quickly just so she didn’t get those shots off.”
Weekley later added a fourth goal in the 56th minute, with teammate Jasmine Feld scoring the game’s final goal with seven minutes left.
Keene said he didn’t need to address the team during halftime because captains Aislyn Godfrey, Sarah Guffey and Ella Keene took charge along with the other seniors Allie Blevins, Anna Kilgo and newcomer this season Makiyah Underwood.
Those six leave behind some big shoes returning Warriors will have to fill if the team is going to return to the semifinals for a third-consecutive time next year.
“Oh man, it has been absolutely amazing,” Keene said. “The senior leadership that we have had has kept the team connected. … unfortunately, it just wasn’t going our way, just one of the lessons we get to learn, grow from it, and come back more competitive next season.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep