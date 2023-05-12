 Skip to main content
Westbrook Christian girls unable to withstand second-half barrage in semifinals

Ella Keene Westbrook Christian

Westbrook Christian's Ella Keene (21) battles for the ball against Westminster Christian in the state semifinals in Huntsville.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

HUNTSVILLE — Westbrook Christian keeper Madelyn Machen recorded eight saves in Friday’s 5-0 loss to Westminster Christian in the Class 4A semifinals. Her most impressive plays might have been the saves she didn’t have to make because she stopped the shots before they even happened with her aggressive play coming out of the net.

“Outstanding, she has had a phenomenal game and a phenomenal season,” Westbrook Christian coach Jody Keene said. “Fortunately, unfortunately, we’ve had a great midfield and attacking front line, and it has hindered her from seeing a lot of shots, but this kid is very aggressive. 

