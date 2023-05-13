 Skip to main content
Westbrook Christian fights to the end in state championship loss to Bayside

Brady Fouts

Westbrook Christian keeper Brady Fouts (36) recorded 14 saves in a 3-0 loss to Bayside in the Class 4A state championship game.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

HUNTSVILLE — Westbrook Christian senior John Gilchrist walked up to his coach minutes after a 3-0 loss to Bayside in the Class 4A championship game on Saturday. 

The pain on his face was all too evident, but he had one last responsibility to his team that he couldn’t, wouldn’t ignore.

