Westbrook Christian fights to the end in state championship loss to Bayside

HUNTSVILLE — Westbrook Christian senior John Gilchrist walked up to his coach minutes after a 3-0 loss to Bayside in the Class 4A championship game on Saturday.
The pain on his face was all too evident, but he had one last responsibility to his team that he couldn’t, wouldn’t ignore.
He held out his green captain’s band.
“Give this to the next one,” Gilchrist said.
“John, he is our team leader,” Westbrook Christian coach Danny Dunlap said. “He is our guy that we look to. He is always positive. He is always lifting up the other guys.”
There’s no doubt in Dunlap’s mind that this season was a success. Especially considering the Warriors’ first-ever state title appearance came after they began the season 0-7.
Some team’s might have folded under that kind of adversity, but not the Warriors (12-10-3). Even after Saturday’s loss senior Ethan Pratt could be heard thanking his teammates for a wonderful season, and many of his teammates responded in kind.
“They are a blessing to be around, and they demonstrate their character by that kind of thing there,” Dunlap said. “They are a team, they’re a family, and I think that is part of the success. And we never quit. We never gave up on each other.”
Several Warriors embodied that never-quit attitude on Saturday. Pratt took a huge shot from the opposing keeper, who received a yellow card for the hit, in the first 12 minutes of the second half. At the time, Pratt stayed down on the field for several minutes and was later helped off the field and seemed unable or unwilling to move his right arm.
Then after a lengthy absence, he returned and provided a late spark to his team.
“He’s tough, he’s real tough,” Dunlap said. “He’s a passionate soccer player with extremely good skill. He’s physically, he’s very strong, very fast, has great skills. He’s a leader.”
Westbrook Christian keeper Brady Fouts recorded 14 saves to keep his team in the game until the final minutes.
“He’s had some fantastic games, he’s always been athletic. … He’s got a lot of guts which is part of it,” Dunlap said. “You got to be a little bit crazy to be a great goalkeeper.”
Fouts, a junior, will be back next season. Dunlap believes this season’s unlikely run could serve as inspiration for a return trip in the near future.
“Oh yeah, we’re coming back here,” Dunlap said. “We’re coming back here. They have tasted it, and they will know what it takes to get here now.”
