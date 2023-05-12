 Skip to main content
Westbrook Christian continues unlikely postseason run with semifinals victory

Ethan Pratt

Westbrook Christian's Ethan Pratt (10) scored the first goal against Westminster Christian in the state semifinals in Huntsville.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

HUNTSVILLE — There’s fairy tales and then there’s a Westbrook Christian team that happens to be in the middle of a story only Hollywood could dream up.

On Friday afternoon, the boys' team, a program that has only fielded a varsity team for the last four or five years, appeared in its first-ever semi-finals despite starting the season 0-7. As if that wasn’t enough, the Warriors beat Westminster Christian 2-0 on Friday to punch their ticket to Saturday’s Class 4A title game.

