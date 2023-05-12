Westbrook Christian continues unlikely postseason run with semifinals victory

HUNTSVILLE — There’s fairy tales and then there’s a Westbrook Christian team that happens to be in the middle of a story only Hollywood could dream up.
On Friday afternoon, the boys' team, a program that has only fielded a varsity team for the last four or five years, appeared in its first-ever semi-finals despite starting the season 0-7. As if that wasn’t enough, the Warriors beat Westminster Christian 2-0 on Friday to punch their ticket to Saturday’s Class 4A title game.
“Incredible feeling, we started the season 0-7, and once we got there, nobody thought we could do anything,” Westbrook Christian senior Ethan Pratt said. “We’re sitting here going to the state final. It is a feeling like none other, especially senior year, couldn’t be happier.”
Pratt scored the game's first goal in the 2nd minute when he took a pass from sophomore Jake Edwards and found the back of the net from eight yards out.
“Just a lot of be strong, watch the ball, be calm and hit it as hard as I can,” Pratt said of his mindset on that play.
Fellow senior John Gilchrist all but secured the win when he sent a high shot from 45 yards away toward the opposing keeper, who bobbled the ball across the line for the score in the 67th minute.
Pratt finished the afternoon with a game-high eight shots total and a game-high three shots on goal. Despite all that and the fact that he took at least one good shot that left him on the ground for an extended time, Pratt found the energy to run over and pick Westbrook Christian coach Danny Dunlap off the ground.
“I’m a big guy,” Dunlap laughed. “He’s an outstanding young man, an outstanding player, super passionate. … He’s as good as I have ever coached.”
Dunlap said he felt like the Warriors (12-9-3) wouldn’t have made it to Huntsville without the 0-7 start.
A start so bleak that even Pratt readily admits he could never have imagined celebrating a semi-final win back then. He and the Warriors hope to celebrate again after Saturday’s showdown with Bayside Academy.
“It would be incredible. … To be able to do this is already history in itself,” Pratt said. “And to be able to say we have a chance to get a blue map is incredible.”
