Wellborn’s Smith wins Making A Difference Award

Jeff Smith enjoyed a season that rewarded his competitive spirit in 2019, winning 12 games and selection as the Alabama North All-Stars head coach.
As of Tuesday, add recognition that cuts to the personal spirit of why the Wellborn coach coaches.
Smith is Class 3A recipient of the Making a Difference Award, selected by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Winners are chosen for all seven classifications.
Smith, a Wellborn native and graduate who went on to play linebacker for Jacksonville State University, has a 150-104 record in 24 seasons as a head coach at Ohatchee, Hueytown and Wellborn. He’s 74-49 since returning to Wellborn in 2009, leaving a 6A program to coach his 3A alma mater.
The move stunned Alabama high school football watchers at the time, but Smith saw the chance to be for Wellborn kids what his Wellborn coaches were to him.
“My whole thing is, I hope I’ve been able to give to these kids what was given to me,” he said. “I had no father. My coaches were my fathers, and I’ve tried to do the same thing back.”
Smith’s father left when Smith was 6 months old, too young to remember. Smith credits Mike Battles, his high school coach and later boss.
“They’ve been so many,” Smith said. “I started out at Handley, and we were real close with those kids at Handley in ’92. When I was an assistant with Coach Battles, we were very close with those boys at Hueytown.”
Smith worked with wife Lisa to compile biographical information for the AHSAA, and memories of players rushed back.
“A lot of it has been emotional,” he said.
Smith has coached both of his sons at Wellborn, with both playing quarterback. Judd is now an assistant coach on Jeff’s staff, and Jett is a rising senior who also plays linebacker.
Jett is a two-time all-state selection.
Wellborn had its best season under Smith in 2019, going 12-2 and reaching the 3A semifinals. The Panthers split four games against Region 6 powers Piedmont and Randolph County.
Smith was 41-24 at Ohatchee from 1997-2002, winning 27 games in his final three seasons before going to Hueytown.
AHSAA Making a Difference Award recipients
Class 1A
Cathy Trimble, Francis Marion HS Principal
Class 2A
Robin Tyra, Abbeville HS football coach
Class 3A
Jeff Smith, Wellborn HS AD and football coach
Class 4A
Joe Clements, West Blocton HS football coach
Class 5A
Barry Baker, Chilton County HS athletic trainer
Class 6A
Kim Kiel, Pelham City Schools athletic director
Class 7A
David Dobbs, Hewitt-Trussville HS track and cross country coach