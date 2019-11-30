PIEDMONT — The agony of defeat was etched across Logan Hill’s face.
With tears in his eyes, the Wellborn senior struggled to watch as Piedmont celebrated a 41-7 victory over the Panthers in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday night.
It wasn’t the ending Wellborn wanted, but the Panthers still accomplished plenty in 2019. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and the state semifinals for the first time since 1995.
“We went from 2-8 to 5-5 to 12-2,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “I think we’ll have us a good offseason right here. You know we’ve got a lot returning right there. We can have another good year next year.”
The Panthers are expected to return just about all their skill players on offense, including quarterback Jett Smith and ball carriers Calvin Spinks, Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath.
What to know
—Piedmont scored the first points of the game after Max Hanson came up with a diving 4-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jack Hayes on a fourth-and-goal play, but Wellborn answered right back. Smith hit wide receiver Tanner McQueen for a 53-yard gain — by far the Panthers’ biggest play of the night — before tucking the ball and scoring from 12 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
—After Hayes put the Bulldogs back on top with a 1-yard touchdown run, Wellborn forced a three-and-out on Piedmont’s next offensive possession. Then disaster struck. Spinks initially decided not to field the Bulldogs’ punt, but after the ball took a big bounce towards Wellborn’s end zone, he changed his mind. He attempted to field the ball but it squirted away and into the hands of Piedmont’s Trey McFarland at the 4-yard line. Silas Thompson scored two plays later on a 9-yard touchdown reception from Hayes. Wellborn went from having an opportunity to tie the game before halftime to trailing 21-7 in a matter of minutes. All the life was sucked out of the Panthers’ sideline, and they never regained any momentum.
—Wellborn entered the game having scored a school record 554 points this season, but it’s explosive offense struggled on this night. The Panthers finished with 141 yards of total offense, but over half of that came on their lone scoring drive. Wellborn went three-and-out six times, and their playmakers struggled to find any room to run the ball. Spinks finished with 11 yards on five carries, Smith seven yards on nine carries, Hunt 15 yards on seven carries, and Heath 23 yards on five carries.
Who said
—Smith on his team’s struggles: “We played two tough games in a row the second round and third round. You know, looking back at it now, maybe we emptied the tank coming into this game. I don’t know. We could’ve, we could’ve not. You can’t ever tell. It took a lot for us to win last week, I know that. But don’t take anything away from Piedmont. They came out and played great, and they deserved to win.”
Next up
—The Panthers finished the 2019 season 12-2. Piedmont (13-1) advances to the 3A state title game where it will play Mobile Christian on Thursday.