Welcome to the most awkward week of the high school football season.
It’s not Week Zero, another awkward concept. It’s Week 11? Week 10, since no team plays more than 10 regular-season games?
It’s Week Awkward, the final week of regular-season games, a week when most regions and playoff spots have been decided. Most teams playing either have clinched their playoff lot or have none. All are playing non-region games.
“I think it makes it hard on the State, because they usually need that week to get everything ready for playoffs,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “A lot of time, people will play a rival game that week, but some opt to play a team their young guys can play a lot against.”
Some games, like Pleasant Valley’s game against Ohatchee and B.B. Comer’s against Fayetteville, carry implications for region tiebreakers. For the most part, however, it’s a week for teams playing for pride and playoff-bound coaches with decisions about how much to use starters.
“The whole state is like that, unless you scheduled to have week 10 off, and there’s some validity in that,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “Now that they give you 11 weeks to schedule 10 games, either you’ve got an early week to pack your equipment, or you’re resting for the playoffs.
“It’s just an awkward week.”
The calculus depends on the nuances of each team’s situation. Here’s a look at three different situations:
Ohatchee-Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley, locked in a three-way tie for Class 3A, Region 6’s fourth and final playoff spot, needs to beat Ohatchee, or for B.B. Comer to lose to Fayetteville.
The Raiders want to control what they can, so they’re after an upset of Class 2A’s second-ranked team, which finished second in the same 3A region just three years ago. Pleasant Valley will spare no starter.
Ohatchee has clinched its region and has prospects for a deep playoff run. The Indians have nothing on the line for Friday’s game at Pleasant Valley and want, most of all, to escape with healthy starters.
Also, Ohatchee runs a run-centered offense that pits strength against strength. Pleasant Valley is strong up front.
Resting starters “is always temptation, but it would be an injustice to your kids to not try to go undefeated during the regular season,” Martin said. “It’s the game we’ve got scheduled this week. You can’t go playing games scared. You can’t go worried about getting people hurt. That’s just football.”
Then again, the Indians have played only one game this season where a close score forced Ohatchee coach Scott Martin to use his starters four quarters. Other than a 20-7 victory at Ranburne, the Indians’ best have enjoyed short work in blowouts.
It showed in the Ranburne game. Some of Ohatchee’s starters developed cramps in the fourth quarter.
Does Martin feel the need to stretch his starters, conditioning them for what they will face in the playoffs? On balance, does he prefer not to risk his starters any more than needed, or at all?
“A lot of our cramping is, we’ve got a lot of guys that are so lean,” Martin said. “The cramping is not coming from fatigue, but letting muscles cool off. We try to keep them active during halftime, and that solves a lot of our problems.
“The other side of that is, I’d like to play more than a half of football. We’ve only played one full game, and that’s always a concern.”
Piedmont-Geraldine
What a difference a year makes.
Piedmont went to Geraldine a year ago needing the victory to prevail in a three-way tiebreaker. This week, the Bulldogs have their region’s top seed clinched and don’t need the points that would come from another beaten non-region opponent’s wins.
Then again, Piedmont coach Steve Smith doesn’t believe in the concept of a meaningless game.
“We live in a society right now with people saying this game doesn’t really matter, or that don’t really matter,” he said. “That’s just such a terrible way to look at things.
“It’s the next game, the way we look at it. You only get so many of those games over the course of your life. It’s definitely not worth wasting one of them, so to speak. I’m dumbfounded by people who take the approach that it doesn’t matter.”
Piedmont is coming off a 40-35 loss at Wellborn, in the game that forced the tiebreaker. There’s the need to regain momentum, get a better taste going into the playoffs.
Smith shares Martin’s concern about keeping starters healthy. Wide receiver/running back Ethan Swinford, a key piece in the Bulldogs’ offense this season, went down with a fractured fibula two weeks ago.
Still, Smith takes a Nick Sabanesque view, as every game is a chance to improve. He’s not for changing the current scheduling norm of non-region games to start the season, at midseason and in the regular-season finale, with an open date somewhere between them..
“There are some schools that view that as a good thing, about playing (week) zero, one and five and having week 10 off,” he said. “That’s a good thing for people that choose to schedule it that way.
“I do think making it a region game at the very end like that would probably be not very popular with everybody as a whole, but I do think that it is good to have that opportunity, if you want to have that not be a region game.”
Oxford-Sumter Central
Etheredge, in his first year at Oxford, has the best situation, having clinched 6A, Region 6’s top playoff spot. A one-win Sumter Central team wouldn’t help the Yellow Jackets much in a tiebreaker, anyway.
The game likely won’t give Etheredge cause to use his starters deep into the second half, if that far. He hopes to get injured running back Keeshon Siaosi (ankle) and two starting offensive linemen back for the playoffs.
Etheredge doesn’t want to lose Oxford’s groove headed into the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets come in riding high, having won one of the state’s notoriously tough regions.
His greatest concern, however, has to be the health of his starters.
“We are hoping to play our young guys this week, but we will start the game with our normal starters,” he said. “We may play some seniors that may not normally start because of senior night.”
This marks the fourth season in a row that Oxford has finished the regular season against Sumter Central, formerly coached by former Donoho coach Shannon Felder, now in his first season at Talladega. The Yellow Jackets have dominated the 4A Jaguars, who have won 15 games in their nine seasons of existence.
“We will definitely have a team next year on the schedule that will get us ready for the playoffs,” Etheredge said, mentioning Carrollton (Ga.), Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson as possibilities. “We’re going to be looking as soon as we find out regions.”
The AHSAA will announce its latest reclassification at the end of November.
Others of note
Donoho and Alexandria both finished second in their respective regions, but both clearly view regular-season finales as sharpening opportunities for the playoffs. Donoho, a 1A team, is playing up against 2A Woodland. Alexandria goes on the road to play Chilton County, another 5A playoff team.
Anniston, third in 4A, Region 6 and having played arguably 4A’s toughest schedule already this season, plays another 4A opponent, so the intent in scheduling looks to have been playoff sharpening. The way the season has played out, however, Childersburg (3-6) might just be a welcomed breather.
Wellborn, which earned its spot in 3A, Region 6’s tiebreaker with that upset of Piedmont last week, has a well-earned open date.
Around the area, 1A, Region 5 champion Spring Garden plays up against 2A’s Ider. Ranburne, second in 2A, Region 6 and having just beaten previously unbeaten 2A power Reeltown, plays up two classes against 4A White Plains.
Randolph County, the 3A, Region 6 runner-up, plays Wadley, a playoff-bound and traditionally strong 1A team. Defending 5A champion Central Clay plays Handley, a strong 4A team, and Lincoln plays Montevallo in a clash of 4A playoff teams.