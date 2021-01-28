Weaver’s Johannson a champion in first AHSAA girls state wrestling tournament

WEAVER — The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its inaugural girls state wrestling tournament at Hoover High School on Jan. 23, and a Weaver student brought home some hardware.
Lena Johannson entered the tournament as a favorite in the 140-pound weight class. She emerged as the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament overall as well as the 140-pound winner. It’s likely that last week’s win will be the first of many for Johannson. She is a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Weaver High School.
Weaver head wrestling coach Andy Fulmer said Johannson’s 140-pound finals match against junior Yasmine Oliveria of Class 7A Spain Park was highly anticipated by the coaches and others in attendance and drew the most attention of any in the tournament. Oliveria was viewed as “really strong and really aggressive,” according to Fulmer.
“She’s really good on the mat when she’s on top and she can be in control,” Fulmer said of Johannson. “Lena did a good job of making (Oliveria) wrestle her style.”
Johannson said the match was scoreless after the first two-minute period and remained scoreless until she pinned Oliveria at 3:53, seven seconds before the second period would have ended.
“When I pinned her, it was 0-0. Had I not put her on her back it could still be 0-0,” Johannson said during a practice break Wednesday. ”The only feeling I can relate to what happened last week was when I qualified for the (boys) state (tournament in 2020).”
Fulmer said Johannson is typically stoic during and after matches.
“But when she pinned in the finals she threw her hand up,” Fulmer said. “You could tell it meant a lot to her.”
Johannson’s pin of Oliveria was her third in as many matches on the day. In the quarterfinal round, she pinned sophomore Caidence Sellars of 7A Central-Phenix City in 13 seconds. She needed exactly 60 seconds to pin Reagan Grant of 7A Sparkman in the semifinals.
Johannson became interested in wrestling because her older brother Joshua, now a sophomore wrestler at Weaver, wrestled in the Weaver youth wrestling program. When she asked her father if she could wrestle, too, he replied that girls didn’t wrestle. Later, Lena spotted a girl on another team at one of Joshua’s meets. She quickly brought that to her father’s attention. He and her mother relented.
Now, her parents are the biggest supporters she and Joshua have, transporting them to Ironclad Wrestling Club activities in Birmingham during the high school offseason three days a week and to tournaments in faraway places like Texas, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
“We’ve gone all over the country together for wrestling,” she said.
Johannson began wrestling in the Weaver youth program in the fourth grade. When she showed up at varsity pre-season practice last year she was the only girl – a 12-year-old seventh-grader who weighed little more than 100 pounds -- but Fulmer and assistant coach Justin Brown were fully aware of who she was and her potential.
“She wants to be treated like a wrestler, not a girl,” Fulmer said.
Johannson remembers an early varsity practice in which Fulmer gathered all the wrestlers to address “the elephant in the room.”
She recalls him saying, “This in Lena. She’s a girl and the only one here, but she’s a teammate.”
If there was any doubt about her place as a Bearcat wrestler one of her older teammates settled it at an early tournament in Lincoln. A wrestler from another school approached Johannson and threatened to drop her on her head. The older Bearcat looked him up and told him there would be more trouble than he wanted if he ever said anything like that to Johannson again.
“The coaches and the guys are all just very protective of me,” Johannson said.
Last year, Johannson wrestled against boys at 113 pounds much of the year then was certified a 106 pounds. She qualified at 106 for the AHSAA state tournament by finishing third in the regional tournament. Fulmer said she wasn’t the first girl to qualify for the state meet but he believed she was the first girl to win a match. She finished her seventh-grade season at 41-13.
This year, Johannason is wrestling for the Weaver varsity at 138 pounds. An early-season injury has limited her wrestling so far. She’s 8-1, including her 3-0 record at Hoover last week. She has wrestled enough to qualify for the state tournament. The seeds for that tournament are expected to be released on Feb. 7.
One of Johannson’s goals is to be a state champion in one of the largely boys state tournaments. To defeat the stronger boys she relies on conditioning and technique. She’s all business at practice. Fulmer thinks a state championship competing against boys is a real possibility.
“I have high expectations of her because she’s very good. … I have to keep telling myself she’s 13 years old,” Fulmer said.