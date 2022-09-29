Weaver hopes to turn signs of progress into more wins

Weaver didn’t just win a football game Friday. The Bearcats won a football game with a week to enjoy it.
And man, an open date sure is fun on campus this week.
“We’re bouncing off walls in the school,” second-year Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “School is different. The administration is different. Everybody’s different in the school right now.
“It’s amazing what a win will do.”
The best part for Weaver (1-5), though, is the sense that this feeling could become more common again, and that day seems nearer.
The Bearcats’ 46-8 victory at Asbury marked their second victory since 2018. They ended a 21-game losing streak with a victory over Glencoe in 2021 and ended a 13-game skid Friday.
The remaining schedule includes this week’s open date, followed by Saks, Wellborn and Beulah in Class 3A, Region 4 play. Saks and Wellborn are region contenders, but Beulah remains what Weaver no longer is … winless.
The Bearcats close out the season against Class 2A Pleasant Valley (2-3) at home and will have no shortage of motivation. The Raiders killed Weaver’s buzz after the Bearcats ended their 21-game losing streak last season.
One more victory would double Weaver’s win total from 2021. Two would definitely feel some kind of way for the Bearcats.
Atchley said he saw positive signs in a 20-0 loss to unbeaten Randolph County, a week prior to the Asbury game.
“We gave Randolph County all they wanted, and then to win this game, we’re playing different,” Atchley said. “The kids feel different. We’ve just got a little bit of confidence in us. The kids have a little pep in their step.
“It’s nice.”
The numbers show incremental progress for Weaver. With 94 points this season, the Bearcats are on pace to easily mount their largest point total since 357 in 2018, when they last made the playoffs.
Weaver has given up 179 points, setting a pace that would leave that number below 300 for the season. That would mark a major improvement, considering opponents have scored 521, 441 and 458 on the Bearcats since 2018.
Some of Weaver’s positive signs are a matter of maturity.
Quarterback Kaden Gooden, who accounted for five touchdowns at Asbury, is a sophomore who has played varsity ball since seventh grade. Weaver’s sophomore and junior classes have several players like him that way.
Simple physical maturity enables Weaver to be more competitive, but Weaver’s sense of progress goes deeper. The losing fever seems to be breaking.
“People want to be at practice,” Gooden said. “We’re starting to work out more, a whole bunch more. People are running at practice. They’re giving it their all.
“It used to look like, didn’t nobody show up at practice. They would make excuses why they couldn’t come to practice.”
Then there’s the Atchley factor. The longtime offensive coordinator under Daryl Hamby returned to the sideline to become head coach in 2021, and he brought his brand of enthusiasm with him.
This season, he upped the ante about the state of his team at Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day, starting a refrain he repeats often.
“It’s like I told you all before, we’re tired of losing,” he said.
Gooden sees possibilities for a big finish to the season.
“If we pull together like we did last week, we can win the rest of the season,” he said.
Atchley sees possibilities for progress, whatever number comes with that.
“It would be nice to win more than one game,” Atchley said. “We’re really locked in on trying to get one or two more, or three or four more, or whatever.
“We like this feeling. I’ll promise you that.”