‘We’re fine right now’: In wake of Sacred Heart dropping sports, officials at other private schools expect no changes

Issues that led to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic school dropping athletics last week appear to be unique to Sacred Heart.
Such is the sense after checking in with officials at the three other Calhoun County-based private schools that field Alabama High School Athletic Association varsity sports.
“We think the Lord has got us on good, solid ground,” Faith Christian head of school Chip Jones said. “Right now, if the AHSAA allows, we don’t anticipate any interruption in our normal activities.”
Jacksonville Christian principal and coach across multiple sports Tommy Miller expressed similar confidence. Same for Donoho athletics director Steve Gendron.
Sacred Heart’s announcement came as a shock to the county high school sports scene. The Cardinals’ boys basketball program rose to statewide prominence, reaching six Final Fours between 2014 and 2019 and tying a state record by winning four state titles in as many years. The girls basketball program broke through for its first two area titles and Northeast Regional appearances in 2019 and this year.
Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Ralpheal Graves spoke out about the decision during a 45-minute Facebook broadcast Friday afternoon, saying Sacred Heart had no choice but to drop athletics. He cited several factors that affected the school’s finances, including an embezzlement scandal involving a former school and church secretary and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graves also mentioned frequent turnover in leadership at the church and school.
Graves also said Sacred Heart Catholic Church pastor Fr. John G. McDonald did not rule out a resumption of athletics at the school. McDonald said the school must first assess its enrollment and needs.
McDonald made a brief statement Monday, indicating that athletics had to take a secondary place to Sacred Heart’s big picture.
“As everywhere, athletic offerings in schools are provided to meet the needs of the students enrolled,” he said. “Sacred Heart school as an educational institution must first meet the needs of its stakeholders, and extracurricular offerings are tied to those needs.”
Also Monday, Sacred Heart announced a restructuring of its high school program, switching to “a new parochial institution organized around a family-focused hybrid model” in grades 9-12.
The hybrid model will mix in-school instruction and home study, meaning shorter days at school. That would give high school instruction more of a college feel.
It’s a major change for Sacred Heart, but changes come at many schools and systems this time of year. Public schools examine enrollment and either add or lose teaching units accordingly, and unit losses can mean pink slips for untenured teachers.
Faced with an uncertain prospect, Pleasant Valley boys basketball Ryan Chambless took the same job at Rome (Ga.) High School.
First-year Saks wrestling coach Ben Carroll, voted by peers as coach of the year at the Calhoun County meet, got a pink slip. The same thing happened to him a year ago, at White Plains.
Those are normal-year, enrollment-based ups and downs.
This year’s COVID-19 pandemic resulted in businesses and schools around the country shutting down for two months. States have only begun to institute measured reopening, and public schools stand to face financial pain from lost tax revenues.
The pandemic also caused an unemployment spike, and job losses could impact parents’ ability to pay private-school tuition.
“We don’t know the total impact yet, because I don’t think we’re far enough down that road,” Jones said. “A lot of private and Christian schools are potentially looking at some lower enrollment numbers this year than last year.”
At Faith, Jones said he’s not aware of any non-senior athletes dropping out of the school.
Faith created buzz with the February hiring of legendary former Anniston coach Schuessler Ware to coach the Lions’ boys and girls basketball programs.
“Coach Ware, before schools had to close, was able to come in and do some workouts with our players, our girls and boys,” Jones said. “The kids responded really well under Coach Ware.”
At JCA and Donoho, officials expressed similar confidence about the immediate future of athletics.
Gendron, also Donoho’s baseball coach, said the school’s enrollment numbers are “good.” As for individuals, multisport athlete Rod Elston transferred to Saks before the pandemic. Gendron said he’s heard nothing of athletes withdrawing from school over pandemic-related economics.
“We’re fine right now,” said Gendron, the 2019 Calhoun County 1A-3A coach of the year after guiding the Falcons to the third round of the baseball playoffs. “We’re still offering the same athletics that we’ve offered in the years before.”
Miller, the reigning county 1A-3A boys basketball coach of the year after coaching JCA to its first AHSAA state-semifinal appearance, said the school hasn’t noticed pandemic effects on enrollment.
“We may when we’re beginning to enroll for next year,” he said. “I don’t know how that’s going to go. I can tell you that I’ve interviewed a few, and I’ve got three more to interview Friday, which is all about normal for this time of year.
“Right now, I don’t see any difference, but this time last year, I didn’t see COVID-19, either.”