Waiting in Faith: Ware’s new teams face ‘stall’ as virus puts Lions’ progress on hold

Schuessler Ware envisioned his return to coaching going, well, like normal.
His Faith Christian boys and girls basketball teams would be advanced in conditioning by now. Tryouts would’ve occurred by now.
The slab of a foundation would’ve almost dried by now, with just enough soft concrete left for him to take a finger and write “Schu” in it.
As it stands, the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach who won two state titles at Anniston can’t help but wonder if he picked the right team, but was it the wrong year to come out of his late-career break?
“With this coronavirus, it’s kind of got us on stall,” he said.
Ware made a disciplined zone defense a hallmark of his career, but he’s probably never referred to his team and “stall” in the same sentence until now. What a time for global pandemic.
Faith announced his hiring Feb. 5, a day otherwise known as National Signing Day in football. Two months have passed, but not like he expected.
The World Health Organization declared a global COVID-19 pandemic, and college and professional sports leagues started shuttering in mid-March. The Alabama High School Athletic Association soon followed with its suspension of play and eventual shutdown, as ordered by Alabama State Department of Education superintendent Eric Mackey.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order starting Saturday at 5 p.m., the latest of orders she issued to limit gathering size and promote social distancing.
For the Faith Lions, it means no pride gatherings. Ware’s potential first players in four years have to do what they can do on their own, and Ware can be little more than a voice or text message on the phone.
Throw in that several of his Faith players also played spring sports, and Ware has had limited time with them, at best. It’s not exactly the way any coach starting anew envisions building a new team, let alone two teams, including his first-ever girls’ team.
“We started the conditioning program, and that’s what’s been affected so far,” he said. “With all of the running and weight room, stuff like that, and ballhandling skills, and stuff like that, but we haven’t really gotten into anything. …
“It’s a lot going on, and it’s hard to get them all together to do stuff. You may have a handful that will take advantage of the conditioning training.”
Ware hadn’t had formal tryouts when everything shut down.
Among things Ware has accomplished is bringing on former assistant Lamar Copeland and former player Denzel Roberts to help, along with Faith baseball coach Jason Pahman.
Faith’s boys are due to lose five seniors, including All-Calhoun County selection C.J. Gomez, but the returning group features all-county picks Ethan Richerzhagen and Jacques Prater.
The girls team loses all-county picks Sydnee Johnson and Elizabeth Bedford among a three-member senior class, but all-county pick BabaT Aremu returns.
The wild card remains what kind of new-talent draw a coach with Ware’s credentials and local gravitas will create, but who can say two months in. Everything is on hold.
What’s known is that Faith has a coach with a 420-168 record in 19 seasons at Anniston, with state titles in 2002 and 2009. He posted 18 winning seasons with 12 of 20 or more wins, two five Final Four appearances, eight Calhoun County titles and 13 area titles.
He was nine times county coach of the year and state coach of the year in classes 4A and 5A. He stepped down after the 2015-16 season.
Ware enjoyed a laid-back existence for four years, mostly hanging around the house and picking up his grandson from school. Watching television highlights from the Northeast Regional and Final Four gave him coaching pangs.
“I tried to stay busy so it wouldn’t bother me too much,” he said. “I could find a lot around the house to do to keep occupied.”
Former Faith coach Justin Kisor announced during the basketball season that he would leave after the season to teach at Williams Intermediate School and coach volleyball in Pell City High School. Faith reached out to Ware before the season ended, and he said he’d consider it.
“I had two or three guys that continued to ask me about it, and I said, ‘Well, let’s go for it,’” he said. “Hey, it was a challenge. Let’s go for it. …
“If I can get what I need and the kids give me what I want, this might be fun.”