VIDEO CLIPS: A look at Alexandria High's first football practice

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley took video from Wednesday's workout at Alexandria High School:
ALEXANDRIA — Much sports fascination surrounds game planning, and game planning for summer workouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic fascinates.
The Anniston Star's Joe Medley took video from Wednesday's workout at Alexandria High School:
ALEXANDRIA — Much sports fascination surrounds game planning, and game planning for summer workouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic fascinates.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.