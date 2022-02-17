Van Meter: Oxford boys won't clear NE Regional bar this year, but raised it behind scenes

JACKSONVILLE — The pause in Joel Van Meter’s words lingered nearly as long as the tear to the left of his nose.
Oxford’s veteran boys’ basketball coach seemed at a loss, staring at an ugly stats sheet following the Yellow Jackets’ 52-25 loss to Mountain Brook in Thursday’s Northeast Regional Class 6A semifinals. Turned out, all he saw was a blank sheet, on which to compose the next thought after “Let me start by … .”
As seniors Rylan Houck, Kyler Wright and Mike McGraw waited to his right and left, Van Meter paused 26 seconds before clearing his throat.
“... Just saying how much these guys mean to me, our program and us individually,” Van Meter said, his voice breaking. “This is not an easy program to be a part of. The standard is pretty high. The demand to reach that standard on a daily basis is very high.
“These guys, along with the other three seniors and the other guys on our team, this year, raised the bar, in my opinion, of our program.”
Oxford’s fourth regional-semifinal loss in as many years, coming in their sixth regional appearance in as many years, could be viewed in history’s context. No, 2022 won’t be the year the year the Yellow Jackets advance to the Final Four for the first time.
It hardly felt like that 54-52 loss to Huffman three years ago, or that 70-67 loss to Pinson Valley in double overtime two years ago. It hardly felt like Oxford’s 58-45 loss to Mountain Brook just last year.
It felt more like that 60-25 loss to Parker in the 2017 regional final, only this time, Oxford scored just five points in the second quarter and none in the fourth.
Houck, the Lipscomb signee who wore a Lipscomb T-shirt to the postgame news conference, acquitted himself with 20 points.
“‘Rylo’ is a great player,” Mountain Brook coach Tyler Davis said. “Obviously, he signed a Division I scholarship to go to Lipscomb. We knew going in he was great. There’s great players off of him.
“We tried to really load up on him and then really just tried to wear (him) down as much as we possibly could. He had 20 points, but he had to play 28 minutes against our defense, and that’s tough to do. That shows you the type of player he is.”
It also showed how much the rest of Oxford’s roster struggled to find footing. Eighth-grader Jaylen Alexander scored four points, McGraw one.
It was hardly enough to overcome 16 points from Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis, 15 from Dive Rowe and 11 from Kyle Layton.
Oxford led 9-7 on Alexander’s layup at first quarter’s end. Davis splashed back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter, and the reigning 6A state champion and six-time state champion, overall, led the rest of the way.
“You’ve got to give Mountain Brook,” Van Meter said. “I told my assistant on the bench, ‘Never underestimate the heart of a champion.’ Those guys have had a lot of success, and I would say that their bar is pretty high, too.”
Oxford’s 2021-22 bar hardly sums up in one forgettable quarter on another sad February day in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
They had a much better January day in The Pete, winning their fourth Calhoun County title in as many years.
They won 20 games, finishing 20-13.
After two losses to Springville by a combined three points in the regular season, Oxford overcame the Tigers on their home court in their area final.
They did it despite losing standouts Justin Moore and Roc Taylor, who graduated. Houck, an all-state player and first-team all-county pick, returned with a young team around him.
“For me, personally, it was kind of a knock on me for people to say that we wouldn’t get back here, and that we wouldn’t win county, or we wouldn’t win 20 games,” Houck said. “I kind of take that a little personally, like you’re coming at me.
“Like Coach Van said, we went out every day and made sure that, if it was up to us, that wouldn’t happen.’
Ah yes, the standard.
Van Meter doesn’t measure it in measurables like 20 wins, county titles and regional appearances. He saw his team navigate ups and downs against a rugged schedule.
“We’ve got guys teaching Sunday school lessons,” Van Meter said with a proud smile.
As for the rest of the week, he said most coaches expect expect about five bad practices from most teams. From a good team, that is.
“We’ve had teams that have been successful that have had more than that,” he said. “This year, we did not have one bad practice. We did not have one time where a guy didn’t give the effort and energy that was asked of them. We did not have one time where a guy did not respond to coaching.
“When I say raise the bar? What you have to do on a daily basis, because of these guys, has been raised.”