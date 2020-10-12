UPDATED: Ohatchee volleyball team ordered into quarantine

Ohatchee's varsity volleyball team has been ordered to quarantine ahead of area-tournament play, which starts Tuesday at Pleasant Valley.
The Indians are ranked fifth in Class 3A, according to rankings compiled by AL.com's Dennis Victory. They split two regular-season matches with Pleasant Valley, which won the right to host the area tournament by tiebreaker, winning one of the matches in four sets. Ohatchee’s victory came in five sets.
The quarantine order came from Calhoun County Board of Education nurse Lesa Cotton after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The player's parents reported the positive test Sunday, and the Indians learned of the quarantine order today. Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said the player is asymptomatic.
Hughes said the player was not a starter.
She said Ohatchee principal Bobby Tittle is appealing the decision.
“We’re trying everything we can,” Hughes said.
The contingency plan is to use the B team, unless varsity players who have not tested positive are allowed to play.
Hughes said video evidence shows that the player who tested positive was not within six feet of other players for 15 minutes during a Thursday match.
“We can follow AHSAA guidelines, and we follow our county guidelines within the six feet for 15 minutes, and unfortunately we’re still all having to quarantine,” Hughes said.
Ohatchee becomes the fifth varsity volleyball team in Calhoun County to quarantine this season, following Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and White Plains. The first four quarantined for two weeks apiece during the regular season.
A quarantine in postseason means that Ohatchee’s varsity volleyball team could be done for the year, unless the B team can keep the season going long enough for the varsity team to return to action.
Players who did not test positive would be quarantined because of contact tracing, which requires a shorter quarantine.
“Hopefully, we can pull out a game for them in area,” Hughes said.
Ohatchee opens area-tourney play against Piedmont.
Football teams have forfeited when enough players tested positive or were snagged in contact tracing. Jacksonville and Weaver each forfeited two games this season. Donoho forfeited one and rescheduled another, both originally scheduled in a two-week span.
Football teams have also played on with individual players quarantined. Jacksonville linebacker Jackson Moses and quarterback Jim Ogle each missed two games — Moses after a positive test and Ogle because of contact tracing.
Why do volleyball teams tend to quarantine as a whole?
“That’s what we’ve been fighting all night and all day,” Hughes said. “If you look at the AHSAA guidelines that they sent out about quarantine protocols, it said that, no matter the size of the volleyball team, it should not be (mandatory) for the entire team to have to quarantine.
“That’s clearly stated in the guidelines they sent out to us, and that’s the leg that we're trying to stand on right now. We just don’t think it’s the right call.”