Updated ASWA rankings: Baseball top 10 in each class

Updated high school baseball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (20-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (20-2)
3. Bob Jones (19-12)
4. Vestavia Hills (16-7)
5. James Clemens (18-9)
6. Central-Phenix City (19-3)
7. Florence (14-7)
8. Dothan (15-4)
9. Oak Mountain (15-9)
10. Sparkman (11-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (14-8), Grissom (14-8), Prattville (15-8), Smiths Station (15-7), Spain Park (15-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (17-2)
2. Oxford (19-4)
3. Helena (18-5)
4. Hartselle (14-5)
5. Cullman (13-8)
6. Saraland (15-7)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-8)
8. Chilton County (15-6)
9. Pell City (12-6)
10. Mortimer Jordan (23-3)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (9-8), Calera (10-8), Chelsea (14-13), Eufaula (15-7), Gulf Shores (15-8), Hazel Green (13-12), Hueytown (15-9), Jasper (13-7), McGill-Toolen (12-8), Mountain Brook (16-9), Pinson Valley (12-6), Robertsdale (16-7), Southside-Gadsden (17-6), Stanhope Elmore (17-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (19-4)
2. Andalusia (14-5)
3. Leeds (18-4)
4. Rehobeth (11-3)
5. Madison Academy (14-8)
6. Alexandria (12-5)
7. St. Paul’s (11-5)
8. UMS-Wright (12-7)
9. Holtville (15-6)
10. Shelby County (11-7)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Headland (10-6), Lawrence County (11-7), Pike Road (13-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (18-1)
2. American Christian (18-7)
3. West Limestone (17-5)
4. Gordo (13-3)
5. Bibb County (14-5)
6. Straughn (11-2)
7. North Jackson (18-5)
8. Northside (16-4)
9. Brooks (9-8)
10. Deshler (12-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (11-9), Curry (13-6), Dale County (10-8-1), Priceville (11-9), St. James (14-8).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (18-0)
2. Piedmont (16-4)
3. Fyffe (16-0)
4. Phil Campbell (18-2)
5. Hokes Bluff (11-4)
6. Bayside Academy (14-4)
7. Houston Academy (15-4)
8. Opp (15-3)
9. Ohatchee (12-5)
10. Childersburg (16-6)
Others nominated: Collinsville (11-8), Danville (8-6), East Lawrence (10-12), Elkmont (9-4), Lauderdale County (10-6), Wicksburg (10-4).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (14-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (13-6)
3. G.W. Long (11-7)
4. Spring Garden (14-8)
5. Mars Hill (13-10)
6. Decatur Heritage (16-4)
7. Ariton (11-7)
8. North Sand Mountain (8-1)
9. Ider (16-6)
10. Colbert County (20-5)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (10-2), Falkville (11-7), Leroy (15-9), Ranburne (14-4), Sand Rock (9-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Sweet Water (14-5)
2. Lindsay Lane (12-5)
3. Lynn (11-2)
4. Brantley (7-6)
5. Bayshore Christian (12-5)
6. Red Level (7-5)
7. Maplesville (8-4)
8. Florala (4-3)
9. Hackleburg (10-6)
10. Donoho (9-6)
Others nominated: Appalachian (9-3), Athens Bible (5-8), Covenant Christian (9-9), Faith Christian (12-5).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (12-4-1)
2. Glenwood (23-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (19-5)
4. Lowndes Academy (13-6)
5. Macon East (17-6)
6. Patrician (11-4)
7. Autauga (10-4)
8. Wilcox Academy (11-5)
9. Jackson Academy (11-1)
10. Chambers (10-4)
Others nominated: Clarke Prep (12-11), Escambia Academy (15-6-1), Morgan (12-5).