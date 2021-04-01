You have permission to edit this article.
Updated ASWA rankings: Baseball top 10 in each class

Updated high school baseball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (20-1)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (20-2)

3. Bob Jones (19-12)

4. Vestavia Hills (16-7)

5. James Clemens (18-9)

6. Central-Phenix City (19-3)

7. Florence (14-7)

8. Dothan (15-4)

9. Oak Mountain (15-9)

10. Sparkman (11-7)

Others nominated: Enterprise (14-8), Grissom (14-8), Prattville (15-8), Smiths Station (15-7), Spain Park (15-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (17-2)

2. Oxford (19-4)

3. Helena (18-5)

4. Hartselle (14-5)

5. Cullman (13-8)

6. Saraland (15-7)

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-8)

8. Chilton County (15-6)

9. Pell City (12-6)

10. Mortimer Jordan (23-3)

Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (9-8), Calera (10-8), Chelsea (14-13), Eufaula (15-7), Gulf Shores (15-8), Hazel Green (13-12), Hueytown (15-9), Jasper (13-7), McGill-Toolen (12-8), Mountain Brook (16-9), Pinson Valley (12-6), Robertsdale (16-7), Southside-Gadsden (17-6), Stanhope Elmore (17-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (19-4)

2. Andalusia (14-5)

3. Leeds (18-4)

4. Rehobeth (11-3)

5. Madison Academy (14-8)

6. Alexandria (12-5)

7. St. Paul’s (11-5)

8. UMS-Wright (12-7)

9. Holtville (15-6)

10. Shelby County (11-7)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Headland (10-6), Lawrence County (11-7), Pike Road (13-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (18-1)

2. American Christian (18-7)

3. West Limestone (17-5)

4. Gordo (13-3)

5. Bibb County (14-5)

6. Straughn (11-2)

7. North Jackson (18-5)

8. Northside (16-4)

9. Brooks (9-8)

10. Deshler (12-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee County (11-9), Curry (13-6), Dale County (10-8-1), Priceville (11-9), St. James (14-8).

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (18-0)

2. Piedmont (16-4)

3. Fyffe (16-0)

4. Phil Campbell (18-2)

5. Hokes Bluff (11-4)

6. Bayside Academy (14-4)

7. Houston Academy (15-4)

8. Opp (15-3)

9. Ohatchee (12-5)

10. Childersburg (16-6)

Others nominated: Collinsville (11-8), Danville (8-6), East Lawrence (10-12), Elkmont (9-4), Lauderdale County (10-6), Wicksburg (10-4).

CLASS 2A

1. St. Luke’s (14-3)

2. Westbrook Christian (13-6)

3. G.W. Long (11-7)

4. Spring Garden (14-8)

5. Mars Hill (13-10)

6. Decatur Heritage (16-4)

7. Ariton (11-7)

8. North Sand Mountain (8-1)

9. Ider (16-6)

10. Colbert County (20-5)

Others nominated: Cold Springs (10-2), Falkville (11-7), Leroy (15-9), Ranburne (14-4), Sand Rock (9-4).

CLASS 1A

1. Sweet Water (14-5)

2. Lindsay Lane (12-5)

3. Lynn (11-2)

4. Brantley (7-6)

5. Bayshore Christian (12-5)

6. Red Level (7-5)

7. Maplesville (8-4)

8. Florala (4-3)

9. Hackleburg (10-6)

10. Donoho (9-6)

Others nominated: Appalachian (9-3), Athens Bible (5-8), Covenant Christian (9-9), Faith Christian (12-5).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (12-4-1)

2. Glenwood (23-7)

3. Bessemer Academy (19-5)

4. Lowndes Academy (13-6)

5. Macon East (17-6)

6. Patrician (11-4)

7. Autauga (10-4)

8. Wilcox Academy (11-5)

9. Jackson Academy (11-1)

10. Chambers (10-4)

Others nominated: Clarke Prep (12-11), Escambia Academy (15-6-1), Morgan (12-5).

