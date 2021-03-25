You have permission to edit this article.
Updated ASWA rankings: Baseball top 10 in each class

Updated high school baseball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (16-1)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-2)

3. Florence (14-4)

4. Bob Jones (18-10)

5. Central-Phenix City (19-2)

6. Oak Mountain (13-5)

7. James Clemens (15-7)

8. Vestavia Hills (12-6)

9. Prattville (14-6)

10. Dothan (10-4)

Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Grissom (13-5), Spain Park (11-5), Smiths Station (15-8), Sparkman (7-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (15-2)

2. Oxford (17-4)

3. Helena (14-4)

4. Cullman (13-6)

5. Saraland (13-5)

6. Hartselle (12-5)

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-5)

8. Southside-Gadsden (15-3)

9. Hueytown (13-5)

10. Mortimer Jordan (20-3)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (8-8), Calera (10-8), Eufaula (12-5), Chelsea (10-10), Chilton County (14-6), Fort Payne (9-9), Gulf Shores (14-7), Hazel Green (12-9), Jasper (12-7), Mountain Brook (14-6), Pinson Valley (12-5), Robertsdale (14-6), Stanhope Elmore (16-5), Wetumpka (10-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (12-3)

2. Andalusia (14-5)

3. Holtville (13-3)

4. Leeds (17-4)

5. St. Paul’s (10-5)

6. UMS-Wright (11-6)

7. Alexandria (9-4)

8. Rehobeth (9-3)

9. Headland (10-4)

10. Madison Academy (10-8)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Lawrence County (10-6), Pike Road (12-6), Shelby County (8-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (14-1)

2. West Limestone (15-3)

3. Gordo (10-1)

4. American Christian (16-7)

5. Northside (12-1)

6. Bibb County (13-5)

7. Straughn (10-2)

8. North Jackson (14-5)

9. Brooks (8-6)

10. Curry (13-5)

Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-8), Dale County (9-6-1), Deshler (11-7), Priceville (9-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Hokes Bluff (8-1)

2. T.R. Miller (16-0)

3. Phil Campbell (14-1)

4. Piedmont (13-3)

5. Fyffe (11-0)

6. Bayside Academy (13-3)

7. Houston Academy (13-3)

8. Ohatchee (10-3)

9. Opp (14-3)

10. Childersburg (14-5)

Others nominated: Montgomery Catholic (11-6), Collinsville (8-7), Dadeville (9-5), Danville (8-4), East Lawrence (10-8), Lauderdale County (7-5), Plainview (7-8), Prattville Christian (10-6), Reeltown (6-6), Wicksburg (9-4).

CLASS 2A

1. Westbrook Christian (11-4)

2. St. Luke’s (11-3)

3. G.W. Long (9-7)

4. Decatur Heritage (14-2)

5. Sand Rock (8-2)

6. Spring Garden (10-7)

7. Mars Hill (9-9)

8. North Sand Mountain (7-1)

9. Ider (14-5)

10. Ariton (7-7)

Others nominated: Colbert County (17-4), West End-Walnut Grove (6-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Lindsay Lane (11-3)

2. Brantley (6-5)

3. Lynn (10-2)

4. Sweet Water (10-4)

5. Bayshore Christian (10-5)

6. Florala (4-2)

7. Athens Bible (5-5)

8. Red Level (7-4)

9. Hubbertville (6-7)

10. Hackleburg (9-6)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-9).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-4-1)

2. Glenwood (20-5)

3. Bessemer Academy (17-3)

4. Macon East (17-5)

5. Lowndes Academy (11-5)

6. Wilcox Academy (11-3)

7. Patrician (10-4)

8. Jackson Academy (11-1)

9. Autauga (9-4)

10. Chambers (9-4)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (8-9), Clarke Prep (11-9), Escambia Academy (13-7).

