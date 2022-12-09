Unexpected call brings Alexandria twins chance to play baseball for Shorter

ALEXANDRIA — While the rest of their world has had to learn to tell them apart, twins Seth and Aaron Johnson learned a lesson of their own recently.
Some unfamiliar phone numbers are not spam.
The Alexandria twins figured it out in time to realize they would get a chance to play college baseball together, and they made their commitment to Shorter University official during Friday's signing ceremony in the Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium lobby.
The Johnson twins had all but given up on playing baseball in college, with plans to attend Auburn University together. While working out in the gym, their cell phones rang.
“We thought the calls were spam,” Seth Johnson said. “Aaron got a text from their lead recruiter, asking if we could give them a call.
“We walked outside, called them, and they said they had a spot for us if we wanted it.”
Aaron Johnson called the call, which came late in the recruiting game, “a shock.”
“Really, I’m not going to say we’d given up on it, but I wasn’t really pursuing it and trying to go out, like I used to,” he said. “It’s my senior year. I really didn’t see any offers coming, so I guess I settled, I guess, which I shouldn’t have.
“It really shocked all of us, and it was one of the best days we’ve had, to be able to call my parents and tell them.”
Scenes from Alexandria signing ceremony for twins Seth (left) and Aaron Johnson. They'll play baseball for Shorter. pic.twitter.com/Fn7eri7wlR— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 9, 2022
Seth Johnson, an infielder, and Aaron Johnson, an outfielder, were both second-team All-Calhoun County picks in 2022. They helped Alexandria advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals against Madison Academy in the final season under long-time Valley Cubs head coach Andy Shaw.
First-year head coach Zac Welch, Shaw’s top assistant, called the twins “by far the hardest-working two boys that I’ve had the pleasure of being around,”
“They automatically make any team they’re on better,” he said. “They’re gym rats. They’re cage rats. They’re the epitome of what you’re looking for to build a team around.”
Both twins said they're relieved to get the chance to play together. Seth Johnson called it "a dream come true."
"We've spent so much time together," Seth Johnson said. "Most likely, the next four years are the last ones we're going to have together to be able to bond.
"Once we graduate, most likely we're going to grow apart. We might live in the same town together, but it's just not going to be the same."
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
