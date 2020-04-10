Under trying circumstances, Etheredge and Oxford team work remotely in drive to defend state title

Oxford High won its first state football championship in 26 years back in December, and according to head coach Keith Etheredge, the Yellow Jackets have savored the accomplishment ever since.
But there comes a time when every championship celebration must come to an end. After the rings are doled out, preparation for next season takes center stage. For Oxford — and every other high school football team in Alabama — that preparation is going to look a lot different this year.
“You’ve got to enjoy it for a little while, and then get ready for next year,” Etheredge said. “But this coronavirus is throwing a little wrench in everything.”
With spring sports canceled for the remainder of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s little to no chance teams will be allowed to conduct spring practice, but Etheredge and the Oxford coaching staff are doing their best under trying circumstances.
Etheredge said he and his coaches are using online platforms like Remind and Zoom to meet with players remotely. They’ve sent out packets with film from last year to show players the correct way to do things and the best ways to improve heading into the 2020 season. They’ve also put together workout programs for the kids to do at home.
“We’re attacking it, as far as, the way we can,” Etheredge said. “You can’t be there with them making sure they are doing that, so there is some accountability there. We tell the kids all the time, ‘You don’t win the state championship from August to December. You win a state championship from January to August.’”
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the season against defending Class 7A state champion Thompson on Aug. 22. Etheredge is hopeful the game will go on as planned. In fact, he’s hopeful things will improve enough that teams can go back to business as usual during the summer months.
“I’m hoping it’s going to be over by then. I’m hoping that our kids are going to be able to get back to some normalcy, by June or the end of May, but you never know,” Etheredge said. “But the thing is, it’s going to affect everybody. It’s not like it’s just one or two teams. It’s going to be everybody, so everybody is going to be on the same level playing field.”
While Etheredge deals with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to his football team, he can’t help but feel bad for the spring sports athletes who saw their seasons come to an abrupt end. A four-time state champion at Leeds, Etheredge said he felt blessed to win No. 5 at Oxford.
“Imagine if this would have happened right in the middle of football season. We don’t win a state championship. We don’t get the opportunity to play at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Etheredge said. “You just feel terrible for the kids that are in spring sports, especially those senior kids, you know, your heart breaks for them.”
The Yellow Jackets will have to replace several impact players from their state championship team. Gone are offensive standouts Zay Britt and J.B. Carlisle. The defense must replace key cogs such as Jaylen Swain, Antwon Fegans and Kristin Booth.
Despite those losses, Etheredge feels great about what his team has coming back.
“We’ve got some places to fill, but we have a great nucleus back,” he said.
On offense, quarterback Trey Higgins returns along with wide receiver Roc Taylor. Etheredge said those two have the potential to be the best player in the state at their respective positions. Oxford returns all of its offensive front along with Trequon Fagans, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ state championship victory over Spanish Fort.
On defense, Oxford returns all of its starting linebackers and most of its secondary. Losing Swain and Booth along the defensive line will sting, but Etheredge believes guys like Jabree Ford are poised to step up and fill the void.