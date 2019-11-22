JACKSONVILLE — When the postseason rolls around, head coaches want their teams to be playing its best football of the season. For Jacksonville, it doesn’t get much better.
For the third straight playoff game, Jacksonville has produced a school record of points as the Golden Eagles beat Northside 63-27 to advance to next week’s Class 4A state semifinals. Jacksonville, which played in the quarterfinals for the first time in school history Friday night, has outscored its three opponents 174-75 this postseason.
“I think we played with purpose tonight,” Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said. “We played like we weren’t satisfied; we played like we wanted more. I’m just really proud of them for coming out tonight and seizing the moment.
“This is uncharted territory for these guys. Tonight was a big game and didn’t show a whole lot of nerves and really just played well and got after it.”
If Jacksonville had any nerves against the Rams, they went out the window on the second play of the game when quarterback Luke Jackson connected with receiver Jaeden Barksdale for a 66-yard touchdown pass 10 seconds into the game.
From there, Northside (11-2) responded with its own 66-yard scoring pass and the point fest began as the Golden Eagles took a 21-6 lead into the second quarter, before the Rams made it 28-20 with 3:42 remaining in the second quarter.
What to know
—After taking a 35-20 lead into halftime, Jacksonville came out in the third quarter and scored 28 unanswered points to put the game away, including two touchdowns from Wiggins and Taj Morris, respectively. The Golden Eagles' defense helped the scoring run with back-to-back fourth-down stops on Northside’s first two offensive series of the third quarter.
—Jacksonville scored on its first five offensive series on the night, before a second quarter-ending heave into the end zone by Jackson was picked off. Jacksonville, however, responded from the turnover by scoring of four of its six second-half offensive series.
—Jacksonville’s high-octane offense produced 544 yards of total offense in its quarterfinal game against Northside.
Who said
—Wiggins, who rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns on only 15 carries: “The offensive line … they had a gameplan and just came out and executed and got the job done. Tonight, we came this far, so why take a step back.”
—Jackson, who finished the game 8-of-11 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown: “We just went out there and did out assignments. We’ve been playing together for so long, that we already know how everyone fits together on both sides of the ball.”
—Jacksonville freshman kicker Mason Terrell, who caused Northside to fair catch every kickoff and connected on 7-of-8 extra points: “I just bounced from missing the first (PAT) and drove from it and got better from it. It’s always the plan to (make the opponent fair catch kickoffs) and tonight, it just happened well.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (11-2) will host Calhoun County foe Anniston (9-4) next Friday night. The two teams, which both haul from Class 4A, Region 6, played earlier this season with the Golden Eagles winning 38-30 on Nov. 4.