UNBEATEN: Alexandria beats Piedmont with one very potent weapon

PIEDMONT — It’s hard enough to stop all of Alexandria’s offensive weapons. It’s not fair when one can score every which way.
Javais McGhee threw two touchdown passes, ran for another and caught a touchdown pass as the Valley Cubs avenged a 2020 loss to Piedmont 25-20 on the Field of Champions on Friday.
The Valley Cubs (10-0) completed their first unbeaten regular season since 2006 and ended Piedmont’s string of region top seeds at six.
The Bulldogs (8-2) finished 6-1 in Class 3A, Region 5, and the region race came down to a three-way tie at the top for the fourth year in a row. They entered the night needing to beat Alexandria in a non-region showdown of Calhoun County powers to prevail in the tiebreaker.
With the loss to Alexandria, Piedmont dropped to third place and will open on the road in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, Steve Smith’s first season as Piedmont’s head coach.
“We’ve played on the road in the playoffs before; it’s just we haven’t played on the road in the first round a lot,” said Smith, now in his 16th season with the Bulldogs. “I like this team a whole lot. I feel very, very comfortable with our team, playing anybody, anywhere in Class 3A.”
Saks wins the region by virtue of combined wins by defeated non-region opponents and will play host to Plainview next week.
Ohatchee, which beat Piedmont 28-24 earlier this season, takes second on the head-to-head tiebreaker and will play host to Geraldine.
Fourth-place Wellborn will open the playoffs at Fyffe.
Alexandria clinched the 5A, Region 6 title with a 43-7 route of Leeds last week. The Valley Cubs overcame the offseason transfer of Ronnie Royal, one of the state’s top 2024 prospects, to Gulf Shores.
McGhee returned, along with running back Antonio Ross. Receiver/quarterback Ryan Scott transferred from Westbrook Christian, and fullback Jake Upton transferred in from Pleasant Valley, along with all-state offensive lineman Damon Parr.
“I feel like we’re a better team than last season,” McGhee said. “I feel like it showed tonight.”
McGhee did the most damage Friday, throwing touchdown passes of 54 yards to Upton and 47 yards to Ross. McGhee also rushed for a 59-yard touchdown and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Austin West.
McGhee finished with 213 yards rushing, 95 passing and 48 receiving … 356 total yards.
“That’s what makes us pretty good,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “You take away Antonio, there’s Jake and Javais.”
Alexandria overcame 18 penalties for 176 yards. Penalties wiped out two touchdowns on the drive that ended in McGhee’s 59-yard touchdown run and wiped out another score on the drive that ended with McGhee’s touchdown catch.
“It’s hard to imagine you come out here in a game like this, with an association that you don’t use, and it ends up being like (that),” Ginn said. “I’d have to watch the film and see, but for us to have that many penalties and overcome?”
Alexandria led 25-7 on McGhee’s touchdown catch with 7:47 to play, but Piedmont answered with a 10-play 68-yard drive ending in Jack Hayes’ 6-yard touchdown run to make it 25-14 at 4:18.
Alexandria’s punter couldn’t handle a high snap on the ensuing possession, and a scramble for the ball ended with Piedmont’s Trent Young recovering in the end zone. Hayes’ conversion pass fell incomplete, but Piedmont closed within 25-20 at 2:55.
“The thing that you’ve always got to realize about our kids is, we ain’t never out of a game,” Smith said.
Piedmont tried an onsides kick, which rolled through the front line of Alexandria’s kickoff return team. McGhee recovered, and the Valley Cubs ran out the clock.
Piedmont finished with 194 total yards. Hayes completed 6 of 18 passes for 127 yards, 77 coming on Austin Estes’ catch-and-run touchdown on a quick slant that tied the game 7-7 at 4:04 of the second quarter.
“Our defense played really, really well,” Ginn said. “We made them try to throw deep, because that’s what they had a chance to do. That’s what we were trying to leave open, man-to-man on the outside, and they completed that one slant.
“Other than that, I thought our defense played lights out.”