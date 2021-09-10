Unbeaten Alexandra gets it done on both sides of the football

ALEXANDRIA — When it rains, it pours, even on clear late summer nights.
For the Valley Cubs, they poured a double dose of defense and offense on the Saints from St. Clair County. No play sums the game up better than a blocked punt and a fumble recovery in the end zone in the Cubs’ 50-7 win over their Class 5A, Region 6 foe.
The Valley Cubs didn’t allow a single yard for Odenville in the Saints' opening drive of the third quarter, bringing up a three-and-out and a fourth-down punt.
A bad snap caused St. Clair’s punter to bobble the ball before the kick, giving defensive end Da’Markus Williams plenty of time to get into the backfield and throw his hand up for the block. Braxton Tucker then followed the ball in the air before falling on it in the end zone for an Alexandria touchdown.
For the sophomore defensive end, it is a play he won’t soon forget.
“It was exciting for me,” Williams said. “It was my first blocked punt out of my high school career.”
Williams finished with seven tackles, two for loss and a sack.
Head coach Todd Ginn said the play was exactly what he wanted to see coming out of the locker room to start the second half.
“Coming out of halftime, I said, ‘Let's get a stop defensively.’ Then we got the blocked kick,” Ginn said. “It set the tone and didn’t leave (any) doubt.”
In one of the few mistakes for the Valley Cubs, the snap for the extra point attempt was off of the mark. However, holder Austin West picked the ball up and ran it in for a two-point conversion to give Alexandria a 43-0 lead.
What to know
—Antonio Ross scored two touchdowns for Alexandria. His first came on a 70-yard run in the first quarter, and the other on a 6-yard carry in the second. Ross led the Valley Cubs' offense with 143 rushing yards.
—Javais McGhee scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run. McGhee scored again on a 25-yard run in the second quarter.
—West threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.K. Downie in the fourth quarter. West also kicked four extra points in the contest.
—Damon Parr scored on a 2-yard run.
—Cleat Forrest and Lusi Torres both kicked an extra point.
—Ja’Barious Williams and Ta’Shawn Stanley both recorded five tackles.
— Alexandria’s first team offense scored on five of its six drives.
—Nigel Dowdell scored the Saints lone touchdown on a 1-yard run. He also threw for 38 yards.
Who said
—Ginn on his team: “We have a lot of guys that can contribute. … Altogether, I think it was a good night for us.”
—Ross on his offensive team mates opening up holes: It starts with the line (getting) good blocks. Receivers had good blocks. That’s the key: blocking. It helped us get all of the touchdowns.”
Next up
—The Valley Cubs (3-0, 2-0) hit the road to face the Yellow Jackets of Corner.