Two local seniors receive $500 scholarships each from Anniston Runners Club

Track and field teaser

Two local high school seniors, Oxford's Keziah Mickler and Wellborn's Grayson Johnson, are receiving the Suzy Spiceland Michelson Memorial Scholarship from the Anniston Runners Club.

Each will receive $500.