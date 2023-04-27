Two local seniors receive $500 scholarships each from Anniston Runners Club

Two local high school seniors, Oxford's Keziah Mickler and Wellborn's Grayson Johnson, are receiving the Suzy Spiceland Michelson Memorial Scholarship from the Anniston Runners Club.
The scholarship is awarded to two graduating seniors who are members of school track and field and cross country team members. The recipients must show excellence in academics, athletics and community service.
Mickler is a member of the varsity track team at Oxford, while Johnson participates in track, basketball and football at Wellborn. Both students also have roles in extracurricular organizations at their high schools.
The scholarship is named to honor the memory of Suzy Spiceland Michelson, who was a librarian at Constantine Elementary School and marathon runner. The $500 scholarship from the Anniston Runners Club, of which Michelson was a member, was established in 2017 after her death in 2016.