Trophy day: ‘Crazy, crazy people’ in Piedmont mark yet another championship award

PIEDMONT — Steve Smith was in a sharing mood Thursday, during the fifth state-championship trophy ceremony of his 16-year tenure as Piedmont’s head football coach.
He thanked the chain gang, the P.A. announcer, the boosters … even the guy who fixes the occasional overflowing toilet during Bulldogs’ games. He choked back emotion as he touted his assistant coaches.
When it came time to focus on one moment of many that stood out in Piedmont’s run to its 2021 state title, he didn’t choose Piedmont’s second-half comeback from a 23-point deficit to beat Montgomery Academy in Birmingham. Not at first.
Smith harkened back all the way to the final minute of a midseason game with Jacksonville and a moment with dramatics from the Field of Champions, to the track behind Piedmont’s bench and all the way up to the home press box.
There was something about Omarion Foster’s interception near Piedmont’s goal line and return all the way to the other goal line, just as the Bulldogs clinged to a 49-45 lead. It spoke to a championship-pedigree program, making a championship-pedigree play.
There was something about Smith trying to run alongside Foster down Piedmont’s sideline, then stopping and cheering as Foster cleared him. That was a bow to age.
There was something about how the community responded when a time-keeping referee in the press box seized in the press box, an apparent result of a change in medication dosage.
There was also something about the drama playing out on the track, where a team mom talked to paramedics treating her broken arm and wrist.
The ref is fine now, Smith said. So is the team mom, who’s out of her cast, he said.
Enough time has passed since a stadium sat still for 30 minutes, while two ambulances sat parked on the home side of Piedmont’s track.
That’s why Smith could tell the tale in the context of a celebration, even highlight the humor in the events that led to the drama on the track.
“There was one play in the game that’s indicative of how passionate people in Piedmont, Alabama, are about their football,” Smith said.
Turns out, Smith wasn’t the only human trying to match Foster’s steps from one end of the field to the other. Just feet away, behind the fence, feet got moving.
A collection of photos from Piedmont's state championship trophy celebration Thursday at the high school.
“We had a convoy of fans on the track, leading Omar to this end zone,” Smith said, pointing to his left. “They had a ‘big one,’ like you see at Talladega, They had a big crash. …
“It don’t happen like that everywhere. We’ve got some crazy, crazy people here, and I’m one of them.”
Smith went on to talk about the comeback against Montgomery Academy in the state final. The score, 35-33, showed on scoreboards at both ends of Piedmont’s gymnasium, along with 20:21 on the game clock.
Driving home the theme about the kinds of people who follow Piedmont football, sometimes literally, Piedmont principal Dr. Adam Clemons told of his moments of administrative curiosity as he watched in Protective Stadium. He researched and found that students at Montgomery Academy pay $29,000 a year to attend that school.
“That’s more than most folks in Piedmont make in income, but that’s the cost of their tuition,” Clemons said. “You look at Bayside Academy, Montgomery Academy and a lot of those, and even some of our public schools like James Clemens, Bob Jones and Vestavia Hills, where students are driving Lexuses and Mercedes, and their parents are doctors and lawyers, and yet they don’t get to have a presentation like today.
“That’s because of the hard work and perseverance of our students and the support of our parents and grandparents and the booster club and all of those folks. It makes me very proud.”