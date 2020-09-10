Trigger man: Higgins makes offense go for defending 6A champ Oxford

There’s no doubt in Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge’s mind.
When the Yellow Jackets take the field on Friday nights, they do so with a distinct advantage.
That advantage comes in the form of senior Trey Higgins, who Etheredge believes is the best high school quarterback spanning two states.
“I’m telling you, he’s the best I’ve seen,” Etheredge said. “I was telling somebody, you know, they were talking about that Mississippi-Alabama game, and I’m like, ‘The best quarterback is in Oxford, Alabama.’
“There ain’t no doubt. That kid's a winner. He works hard. He’s a great leader. He can throw it like nobody I’ve seen, and he can run it. He gets himself out of trouble and makes trouble for the defense. He’s unbelievable.”
That’s high praise from a head coach who can fill up one hand with a state championship ring on each finger, but Higgins’ numbers back up the praise.
In just under 10 quarters of game action, Higgins has completed 40 of 60 passes for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns compared to just one interception. He’s also been the Yellow Jackets’ primary ground threat, rushing for 293 yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts.
Also, consider that he has compiled those numbers against stiff competition. Oxford (2-1) opened the season against defending Class 7A state champion Thompson and 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove. Higgins could have added to those totals in last week’s win over Scottsboro but played less than two quarters after the Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 42-0 lead.
And this isn’t the first time Higgins has produced gaudy numbers. He was a finalist for 6A back of the year in 2019 after accounting for 4,350 yards and 40 touchdowns during Oxford’s run to its first state championship in 26 years.
Etheredge believes that Higgins has taken a step forward in 2020, however, citing his leadership and ability to spread the ball around to various offensive weapons.
“He was phenomenal last year, but it’s night and day last year to this year,” he said.
Higgins said he didn’t feel any added pressure to perform at a higher level after Oxford lost first-team all-state selections J.B. Carlisle and Zay Britt to graduation. For him, pressure comes from going from the hunter to the hunted.
“We’ve got targets on our backs. We’re defending that title. We know we are going to get everybody’s best shot,” Higgins said. “We’ve got good playmakers still and we’ve been showing that.”
Judging by the results, Higgins is correct. Oxford has displayed plenty of firepower this season. Higgins, never one to toot his own horn, showered his teammates with praise.
—On his offensive line: “They work their tails off every day. It starts in the trenches, you know, it starts up front. They don’t get all the publicity like everybody else does, but it starts with them.”
Higgins mentioned each one by name: Kyle Pilkington, Bradyn Joiner, Tucker Starling, Austin Sanderson, Brandon Kirksey and Nate Robbins.
—On Tennessee commit Roc Taylor, who leads the team with 11 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns: “Roc does what Roc does. I always say 3 to 4 is 7,” referring to the connection between their jersey numbers adding up to 7 points.
—On wide receiver Warren Britt, who has stepped up in light of Zay Britt’s departure: “It’s his senior year. He’s a quiet guy, but he’s put his head down and worked, and it’s showing now. All that hard work he’s put in, it’s starting to pay off.”
Britt has 10 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns this season.
With all those kind words about his teammates, there’s no wonder Etheredge had this to say about his star quarterback: “He’s the backbone of our team. He’s our leader.”