TRIBE'S REVENGE: Denied a chance last year, Ohatchee wins area volleyball title

PLEASANT VALLEY — COVID-19 took Ohatchee’s chance at postseason play a year ago. The Indians took it back Thursday.
Tournament most valuable player Jorda Crook slammed home 17 kills, and No. 2 seed Ohatchee swept top seed and host Pleasant Valley 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 to win the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.
Both teams advanced to North Regional play in Huntsville next week by virtue of winning their area openers Thursday. Pleasant Valley eliminated Weaver 25-13, 25-10, 25-19, and Ohatchee eliminated Piedmont 25-14, 25-17, 25-22.
Ohatchee claims its area-champions plaque. pic.twitter.com/qJ2hXgew7d— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 15, 2021
The area champion’s plaque carried extra significance for Ohatchee, which split with Pleasant Valley during the regular season. A positive COVID test prompted the Calhoun County Board of Education to quarantine the varsity team for the area tournament a year ago.
Ranked fifth in Class 3A at the time, the Indians tried to play with players from the junior varsity and junior high teams but lost its opener, ending their season.
“We bring it up every day,” said Crook, who also starred on the 2020 team. “It’s not something that we can get over, so we knew we had to come out and play.
“We just wanted it that bad.”
The Ohatchee team that won Thursday improved to 33-10 and included junior Hannah Fitch and freshman Rebecca Henderson, who played in that area match a year ago.
“We earned every bit of it,” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said. “I feel like we came out with a vengeance because we didn’t get the chance to do it last year.
“With the way the season went, we split with them, so we knew we had to come out and play our game. Just taking it through was the icing on the cake. I’m really proud of them.”
Ohatchee takes third set of 3A, Area 11 final, 25-17 over Pleasant Valley, sweeps 3-0. Both teams advance to regional next week. pic.twitter.com/r4mdoZeNZm— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 15, 2021
Crook led the way with 34 kills over two matches. Setter Millie Rainwater dished out 38 assists to join Crook, Ellie Carden, Gracie George and Rachel Dunaway on the all-tournament team.
Ohatchee controlled the match with more than Crook’s big hits. The Indians also got several big digs to keep and taps at the net to keep Pleasant Valley’s hits off of the floor.
“It was a lot of hard work, determination and fire,” Hughes said. “They wanted it. They wanted it bad.
“We made a lot of adjustments and worked really hard at practice this week. We didn’t have any games, so we practiced every day this week and focused on things that we needed to do to get better that hurt us playing them last time.”
Pleasant Valley’s Rylee Haynes, Allie Bryant, Lily Henry, Rebekah Gannaway and Maddie Schwabe also made the all-tournament team, along with Piedmont’s LeLe Ridley, Z’Hayla Walker and Jaycee Glover and Weaver’s Madison Atchley, Tiana Lawrence, Americus Conner and Nevaeh Hawkins.
The 3A, Area 11 all-tournament team. pic.twitter.com/5sFYsalRD7— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 15, 2021
Haynes (19 kills), Bryant (18 kills) and Henry (13 kills) led the Raiders on the day. Haynes also had a team-high 29 assists, and Bryant had 24.
The Raiders (17-19) head on to regional play.
“We didn’t play like we needed to against Ohatchee,” Pleasant Valley coach Dana Bryant said. “Hopefully, at regional, we will next week.”
Piedmont
Ridley had eight kills, and Walker had six to lead Piedmont (23-13) against Ohatchee, and Glover had 18 assists to go with three digs.
“We had a very successful season,” Piedmont coach Magan Glover said. “I feel like we’ve gotten better the last three years. We’re making improvements every year.”
Weaver
Atchley led Weaver with four kills against Pleasant Valley. Hawkins had seven digs, and Kynlee Fulmer had six assists.
“We’re really senior-heavy,” Weaver coach Chelsea Mize said. “We had a great group of girls, very enthusiastic. I hate that we had to end this way, but overall, I think we had a good season.”