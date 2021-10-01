Tribe and tribulation: Ohatchee overcomes turmoil, stuns Piedmont

OHATCHEE — If Ohatchee’s response to a midseason shock says anything, it’s that the good times are far from over on the Creekbank.
Two weeks after seeing its eighth-year head coach put on administrative leave and suffering a key Class 3A, Region 5 loss to Saks, unranked Ohatchee made it two years in a row to beat No. 2 Piedmont.
Quarterback Eli Ennis broke touchdown runs of 31, 44 and 84 yards en route to a 230-yard night, and Devin Howell broke a 66-yard touchdown run as the Indians rallied from as many as 14 points down to stun the Bulldogs 28-24.
The victory, coming two weeks after a off-field/on-field gut punch of Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin’s leave and a key region loss to Saks, keeps the Indians (3-3, 3-1 region) in the hunt for a home playoff opener.
Ohatchee, Piedmont and Saks emerged from Friday 3-1 in region play, raising the possibility of the region coming down to a three-way tiebreaker for a fourth year in a row. Piedmont (5-1 overall) emerged as champion the past three years, on the strength of its non-region schedule.
“It’s a big boost,” acting Ohatchee head coach Chris Finley said. “These guys have been through a lot. Our coaching staff has been through a lot, and our players have been through a lot.
“It’s a big morale boost.”
Martin’s status remains undetermined as the Calhoun County Board of Education probes what it termed an “internal matter.” News of Martin’s leave went public Sept. 17, the day Ohatchee lost to Saks 16-7.
The Indians had an open date between games and a chance to work through coaching upheaval.
“Coach was telling us just to forget about it,” Ennis said. “Worry about who we’ve got and what we’ve got to do.”
Linebacker Wyatt Reaves, who helped Ohatchee’s defense keep pressure on Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes, called the victory “a big relief” amid Martin’s absence.
“At first, it was a shock, but then we were focused in on everything,” he said.
Piedmont hardly lacked focus. The Bulldogs lost to Ohatchee 20-15 a year ago.
Hayes hit on 14 of 21 passes for 226 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Estes to tie the game 7-7 at 5:07 of the first quarter. His 103 rushing yards included two 1-yard touchdown runs, the last of which put Piedmont up 21-7 at 8:32 of the third quarter.
Howell’s 66-yard run a minute later closed the gap to 21-14, but Sloan Smith’s 24-yard field goal gave Piedmont a 24-14 cushion at 3:25 of the third.
Ohatchee kept running Ennis keepers, however, and his 44-yard run brought Ohatchee within 24-21 at 10:42 of the fourth. His 84-yard romp around right end and down the Piedmont sideline gave Ohatchee the lead for good, with 6:55 left.
“We didn’t get number four on the ground,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “He’s a talented player, very good player. That’s one of the things we talked about this week, as far as keys to victory, is we’ve got to get him to the ground. ...
“What we try to preach all of the time on defense is, don’t give up big plays. Tonight, we just didn’t do a good job staying in our lanes and getting people on the ground, and their guys made the plays.”
Piedmont had two chances to retake the lead. Hayes’ 46-yard completion to Estes gave the Bulldogs first down at Ohatchee’s 21-yard line with 4:46 left, but the Indians made a stand.
On fourth-and-seven, seeing Ohatchee playing soft coverage at the first-down marker, Smith called a double reverse, with Estes taking the handoff, then giving to Omarion Foster going the other way.
Ohatchee’s Malachi Goble stopped Foster short of the first down with 1:24 to play.
“He defeated the block and made the play,” Smith said.
Piedmont had one more possession, but Hayes’ Hail Mary pass from midfield on the game’s final play fell short.
Ohatchee had the payoff after two weeks of fighting distractions.
“We’ve gotten back to work,” Finley said. “That’s all we knew to do. We don’t know anything. We’re just here working.
“The same coaching staff is here, Coach (Blake) Jennings is still running the defense. I just took over running the offense, and we just tried to keep rolling.”