Editor's note: Each August, Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season starts. It’s November 2019, and a record five of 12 football-playing schools in the county have made the semifinals. Game for another round of Travelin’? Check The Anniston Star and annistonstar.com each day for Joe’s reports leading to Friday’s semifinal games.
WELLBORN — It’s a tricky thing, pegging preseason expectations on returning starters. Return all 22 from a football team with a so-so record, and another season with a so-so record might emerge.
That was never true about Wellborn, circa 2019. Most knew it, and the Panthers have proved it.
The Panthers coming of age is a key reason high school football fans can enjoy history this week. A record five teams reached state semifinals in various classifications, and this from a county that never had more than two.
Wellborn will play at Piedmont in a Class 3A semifinal Friday. Anniston will play at Jacksonville in 4A, and Oxford will play host to Pinson Valley in 6A.
Come Friday night, a driver can see stadium lights from Oxford, on the south end, to Piedmont on the north end.
Count Wellborn and Anniston as the two teams that came the farthest, record wise to make it happen. Then again, Wellborn looked better than a 5-5 team that missed the playoffs a year ago.
“That’s a little misleading,” 11-year Wellborn coach Jeff Smith. “We were, basically, a couple of points away from being 7-3 and being a playoff team.”
A 30-29 loss at Weaver hurt.
A 27-26 loss to Pleasant Valley at home, decided on a goal-line stand on the game’s final play, hurt more.
Both came in 3A, Region 6 play. Truth told, Pleasant Valley and Wellborn likely would’ve made the playoffs from other 3A regions.
The “yeah, but” in all of that was the knowledge that all of Smith’s starters would return. Most were the same kids that tore through the lower levels, losing one game in through sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
The one loss came to Jacksonville, now a 4A semifinalist in that program’s deepest-ever playoff run.
Wellborn ran short on senior-junior classes when the current juniors and seniors were freshmen and sophomores, so they had to play varsity ball. They had learning and physical maturing to do, and it showed with a 2-8 season two years ago.
They showed signs last year, beating a playoff-bound 4A Lincoln team early. Then came those two losses against teams not named Piedmont, Randolph County and Saks that made all of the difference in the final record and an early offseason.
The sense of better things to come was there, however. It just didn’t come earlier than many Wellborn fans hoped.
It was hard to know for sure through much of this season. The Panthers beat playoff-bound Lincoln early again, this time on the road, but who could know for sure until the final three games of the regular season.
The gauntlet lined up … Randolph County at home, Pleasant Valley on the road and Piedmont at home. A loss 17-14 loss to Randolph County seemed to signal disappointment, but Smith saw his core group go toe-to-toe with the Tigers.
He saw progress.
“You know, it’s funny,” he said. “The first game I ever saw them play, they played at Randolph County and played Randolph County, and I tell you what. They beat the brakes off of us.”
Wellborn got a second chance in last week’s quarterfinals and beat Randolph County.
Go back deeper to include an Oct. 4 game against surprise Region 6 playoff qualifier B.B. Comer, and Wellborn has beaten five playoff teams plus a playoff-quality team in Pleasant Valley over a seven-game span.
Wellborn is for real.
What’s more, the Panthers will get another chance to validate that Friday.
Wellborn beat Piedmont 40-35 at home in November, ending a seven-game losing streak against the Bulldogs and forcing a three-way tie atop the region. Had Wellborn prevailed in that tiebreaker, the Panthers would play at home this week.
Piedmont played the toughest schedule and benefited from it in the tiebreaker.
As a result, Friday’s rematch will play out on the Field of Champions, where a Piedmont program with three state titles since 2009 will try to make the state final for the fourth time in five years.
Wellborn, which won a “mythical” state title in 1966, will try to get there for the first time in the Alabama High School Athletics Association’s playoff era.
Regardless, the Panthers have proved that grown-up quality in quantity deserved its preseason hype. They got to help the county make history.