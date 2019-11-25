Editor's note: Each August, Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season starts. It’s November 2019, and a record five of 12 football-playing schools in the county have made the semifinals. Game for another round of Travelin’?
JACKSONVILLE — New problems can be good problems, and Clint Smith had both this past weekend.
Jacksonville’s eighth-year head football had a problem he hopes becomes a habit … coming up with a practice schedule during Thanksgiving break.
It’s one thing to have morning practices in early August, but practice becomes a 3 p.m. routine once school comes in session. And hey, the Golden Eagles have never had a reason to practice this deep into the school year.
On the upside, however, never have morning practices felt so crisp at Jacksonville.
“We’re enjoying it,” Smith said from a quiet school conference room, adjoining a quiet library and surrounded by empty hallways on a Monday. “The kids are here and excited to get ready for the week.
“It’s been a lot of excitement from the community, from the school and from our team. They’ve worked extremely hard to get here.”
“Here” is the state semifinals, where Jacksonville will play host to Anniston on Friday. The winner advances to the Class 4A title game next week in Auburn.
In a year when a record five teams from Calhoun County reached the semifinals, Jacksonville blew past where previous teams finished. The Golden Eagles cleared the second round for the first time in eight tries.
That was so two rounds ago.
The regular season was so 174 points ago. Jacksonville scored 55, 56 and 63 points, respectively, in playoff victories over Cordova, St. John Paul II and Northside.
Jacksonville won 63-27 in a game between teams ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, which came out the week of the first round.
The Golden Eagles put up the biggest quarterfinal total by 12 points and were one of only two teams to get out of the 40s.
An Anniston defense that held American Christian to 24 points a week after ACA put up 84 against Montevallo awaits to test Jacksonville, but let’s live in the moment.
Walk into the front door at Jacksonville High School, and a glass case across from the office grabs the eye. Commemorated are “Speedy” Cannon, a running back who died from injuries sustained in a 1972 game against Wellborn, and Justin Sollohub, a Jacksonville graduate and former football player-turned-police officer who died in the line of duty in 2011.
Cannon’s white No. 21 jersey, a relic from days when Jacksonville’s blue more approached Los Angeles Charger powder blue than current-day Navy, and Sollohub’s No. 55 jersey.
Both solemn tributes duly celebrate and mourn former Golden Eagles in a way-above-football way.
Soon enough, this Jacksonville team just might hang its picture in the gym, a commemoration duly celebrating Golden Eagles in a way-about-football way.
So many great players came through Jacksonville’s program, old building and new. David and Jimmy Luttrell have face plaques in the county administration building, as members of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
From Freddie Casey in 1952 to Rontarius Wiggins and Cole Gaddy in 2018, first-team All-State selections thread through Jacksonville history.
They just ran out of thread before getting as far as the current Golden Eagles have come.
Only the 2014 team came close to getting out of the second round, falling 29-26 to Fayette County. Every other second-round game wasn’t close.
Even when good enough to go farther, like the 2018 team was, circumstances seemed to prevail. Last season’s team, built for speed, ran up again cornfed Good Hope on a rain-soaked field.
The 27-12 loss marked an inglorious ending for a team that set a school record with 11 victories, including the school’s first-ever 10-0 regular season.
Disappointment helped build the Jacksonville team that did break through, and not just the Good Hope game. Jacksonville lost to county rival Alexandria early on this season, Smith held a blunt postgame talk after a 35-14 loss at Piedmont on Sept. 27.
The Golden Eagles hit what Smith called “a crossroads.” They haven’t lost since, scoring 55 or more points four times in seven games.
“From then on, there’s just kind of been kind of a different feel among the team,” Smith said. “It’s just a closer group, a closer team since that point.
“It was that point that we decided we were going to do what needed to be done to get to this point.”
This week, that means morning practices during Thanksgiving break.
