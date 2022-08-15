Travelin’ With Joe: Raiders focused on rock, not hard place

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
PLEASANT VALLEY — A new day for Pleasant Valley football sums up simply. It’s all about the rock and no longer about the hard place.
A new classification, complete with a whole new set of region opponents, plus a lot of returning players has the Raiders pounding at history’s rock. They hope to bust it this season.
“Our goal is to win a playoff game,” eighth-year head coach Jonthan Nix said. “A playoff game has never been won here.”
Pleasant Valley is 0-4 in playoff games, the last attempt coming in 2010.
What has the Raiders dreaming historically?
For one, a 43-man roster with lots of returning players, including nine players that made The Star’s Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team last season.
Zeke Curvin, a major player as a running back, linebacker and special team, has to recover from a knee injury that occurred at a Jacksonville State University camp. Linebacker Luke Cramer is recovering from a knee injury sustained in the spring game against Sand Rock.
Both are expected to play by midseason.
Then comes a refreshing view above the Raiders. The lid is gone, and the sun shines.
Reclassification sent Pleasant Valley, a school perpetually on the low end of Class 3A’s enrollment threshold, down to 2A for at least the next two seasons. That means the Raiders no longer stare up at a gauntlet of 3A playoff regulars Piedmont, Ohatchee, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn.
Pleasant Valley can aspire to better than hoping against hope for the last of four playoff spots in what was one of 3A’s toughest regions.
The new 2A region has its challenges. Cleveland is the reigning 2A state runnerup, and Southeastern made the 2021 quarterfinals.
Still, there’s a sense that Pleasant Valley can think about things like a home playoff game, a prize for each region’s two seeds. Even a No. 3 seed draws another region’s No. 2 as an opponent, and 2-3 games have a way of producing upsets.
As Nix sells his team on possibilities, he has more here-and-now material to counter history’s traditional black cloud, which has long hovered over Pleasant Valley.
“We tell the story of the kid walking through the woods with his grand dad, and he sees a guy over there, pounding on a big boulder with a sledgehammer,” Nix said. “All of a sudden, he pounds the big rock with a sledgehammer, and the rock splits in two.
“The little kid looks at him and says, ‘Grand dad, he just busted the rock with one blow.’ The grand dad goes, ‘No, it wasn’t the one blow. It was a thousand blows before that that actually busted the rock.’”
The Raiders pound away every day at the proverbial rock, hoping it busts in November.
They have a lot of football to play between now and then, but new region foes Locust Fork, West End-Walnut Grove and Gaston struggled in 2A last season. Holly Pond went 3-7 in 3A.
A lot can change in one season, but getting to the playoffs looks more doable for Pleasant Valley. Once there, boulders can split.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.