Travelin’ With Joe: Piedmont’s Smith reminding Bulldogs of process

Editor's note: High school football practice has started, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star’s Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star’s website, social-media platforms and in print editions.
PIEDMONT — How to interpret a football coach who’s cranky in August?
Alabama and Piedmont High School fans just smile, because they know the beat cop who wears the head whistle for their programs.
They know the track record.
They know when their coach makes a point in August he hopes not to have to make in November, so yes. Steve Smith, Piedmont’s 17th year head coach with five state titles on his watch, has the August crankies.
Actually, he had the July crankies. He didn’t like the way his Bulldogs competed in the early games of the Piedmont Passing Camp, the program’s annual 7-on-7 tournament, and said so.
Nearly a month later, he took the wheel and steered a question about players who will fill in for five graduated all-state players through a detour.
“What I’ve been most concerned with has been some of our returning players not being in shape, and not being where they should be, and not taking the next step forward,” Smith said.
Piedmont fans know not to go ledge jumping when a coach like Smith says such things, just like Alabama fans know not to when Nick Saban takes similar messaging public. They trust because of the state championships.
Piedmont fans trust because they’ve seen the Bulldogs make at least the Class 3A semifinals each of the past seven years and the final five of those seven years.
Every so often, even the most successful programs need a reminder of what it takes to achieve such consistency. It doesn’t just come because of the “P” on the helmet.
Piedmont has the elements to keep that consistency going this season, starting with senior Jack Hayes, entering his fourth years as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. The two-time Super 7 MVP has proven he ran run it, throw it and lead it.
“This is the thing that makes Jack Hayes special,” Smith said. “Jack would rather win a state championship than he would to win Mr. Football.
“His leadership is, first of all, determined by his team-first attitude.”
Piedmont has other been-there seniors like wide receiver/defensive back Max Hanson to be the voices that Austin Estes, Omarion Foster, Landon Smart, Noah Reedy and Steven Raney used to be.
Smith also has the players to fill the spots. Anyone worried about Piedmont’s wide receiver corps, now that Estes, Foster and Coleman Reid have graduated, needs to remember one name … Ishmael Bethel.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore got attention on the basketball court and figures to on the football field. He’s a promising athlete.
It’s all there. It almost always is at Piedmont.
It just has to get all right, which is why Smith had a meeting with his returning players earlier this week.
“I told them, this season’s success or failure is not going to be determined by the contributions of the new guys and whether they can fill those roles,” Smith said. “The first thing that’s going to determine the success of this year’s team is the guys that are returning, that we expect something out of.
“I haven’t been real pleased with that as a group, collectively. We’ve had some good individual efforts, but we haven’t come back the way I’d like for us to come back with the core group that’s returning.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.