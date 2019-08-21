Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. This is his final report from his preseason visits.
PIEDMONT — Steve Smith’s head-coaching career turns 25 this season, and numbers tell a story worth reflecting upon.
He’s 232-73 overall, 147-28 at Piedmont. He has three state titles and a runner-up finish, all at Piedmont. Perhaps most telling of all, however, are his 16 seasons of double-digit victories, including 11 at Piedmont.
Consistency has been the mark. His teams win, and graduation losses don’t seem to affect that.’
How interesting that his 25th season, a number that naturally leads to reflection on a hall-of-fame career, just might bring the greatest test of his consistency in years.
For the first time in his memory, he’s faced back-to-back, single-digit classes. His 48-man roster has 35 freshmen and sophomores.
Returning starters?
What Piedmont lost from 2017 was enough to make local prep-football watchers (yours truly, blushing) to pick the Bulldogs third in their region in 2018. Now try this:
Piedmont lost its quarterback.
Piedmont lost its running back.
Piedmont lost its three starting wide receivers and four of five offensive linemen.
That doesn’t begin to address a defense that lost its tackle, its whole linebacking corps and two on the back end.
Did we mention that Piedmont won its region last season? It took a three-way tie and victories over a couple of other regions’ champions to break it, but Piedmont won its fourth straight region title.
That started the Bulldogs down a playoff run that took them to Auburn.
Keep in mind, that was a team that had to replace quarterback Cardavion Myers and running back Lee Stanley, among others. Then again, that team had 19 seniors. Most of the stars from state-title teams of 2015 and 2016 and a semifinal team in 2017 had moved on, but lots of players with lots of wins behind them returned.
This season, the challenge changes. Go ahead and insert “yeah, but …” at the end of each item.
The Bulldogs have 35 freshmen and sophomores. Yeah, but they’re all raised in Smith’s system. If they weren’t directly involved in lots of wins, they sure drink the same water in Piedmont.
Piedmont must usher in its fourth new starting quarterback in as many years, a freshman. Yeah, but his last name is Hayes, and he saw extended playing time as an eighth-grader.
The Bulldogs return two starters on offense and four on defense. Yeah, but safety Trey McFarland transferred from Randolph County, and wide receiver Ethan Swinford made the move from Munford before last baseball season.
No one outside of Piedmont will feel sorry for Steve Smith, no matter the challenge.
No doubt, he wouldn’t want it any other way, and the challenge of, perhaps, his greatest roster reset at 14 years at Piedmont also means one of the best chances for Steve Smith and his loyal staff to prove winning doesn’t graduate.
Pick against the Bulldogs? Not this time, not in year 25 for Smith.