Editor's note: High school football practice is under way, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has grabbed his pen, notebook, recorder and cell phone as he hits the road and visits every Calhoun County school’s football practice before the season begins. Check The Anniston Star each day for Joe’s reports.
PLEASANT VALLEY — Jonathan Nix is one for metaphors.
The fifth-year Pleasant Valley football coach always has one at the ready, for all state-of-the-team moments. This year’s Nixism?
The archer’s moment of truth.
“A lot of times, when you pull a bow and arrow back, the pulling back is the negative part,” he said. “Then that arrow shoots, and that projects you forward.”
The Raiders feel ready to loosen the grip on that bow string in 2019.
For sure, they’ve pulled back for four years under Nix … 0-10 in 2015, 2-8 in 2016, 4-6 in 2017 and 5-5 in 2018. It was their first .500-or-better season in 10 years.
Playing in Class 3A, Region 6, easily one of the state’s toughest regions, the Raiders finished as first team out of the four playoff qualifiers. That’s as close as they’ve come to smelling the playoffs in a long time.
They enter this season with promise. A lot of good players return from last season, enough to make any program feel ready to progress.
The school’s state-of-the-art weight room enters its second full year as part of their daily life, both as training lab and brick-and-mortar statement that football matters at Pleasant Valley.
They’ve become training-and-diet adherents, and smart ones. It’s no longer about the bench and squat weights, but more about strength and movement. Nix likes to point out that only three players missed a game last season.
Leaders like lineman Cole Proper, the principal’s son, showed up to work out what he could while recovering from knee surgery.
Quarterback Brody Phillips worked himself back from Tommy John surgery. Motivated by a coach who questioned whether he wanted to continue at quarterback or play guard, Phillips worked himself back into shape.
There’s no shortage of want-to at Pleasant Valley.
There’s no shortage of can-do, with last year’s game-ending, goal-line stand as the most recent reminder of how far the Raiders have come.
The bow string can pull back any more.
“We’ve been in that pull-back process for a while,” Nix said at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July. “Last year, I felt like we took a step on letting that arrow go.”
There’s just one, hard reality here.
Pleasant Valley isn’t the only team in its region that feels ready to break into the playoffs. Wellborn, the other 5-5 team in 2018 and the team on the other end of that goal-line stand, returns all 22 starters.
Both have to knock somebody out of the top four to get in, the question becomes which team. Perennial power Piedmont lost a lot, but winning has conquered graduation there. The same could be said for Saks and Randolph County.
Weaver has been that No. 4 team for years and also lost a lot of key seniors. The Bearcats face a talent reset, but they’ve been to the playoffs six years in a row and eight of the last nine.
Pleasant Valley’s first three region opponents this season are Piedmont, Weaver and Saks. As it was last year, the Raiders will know a lot about how far their arrow shoots by September’s end.
If they get through with realistic hopes intact, that Oct. 18 home game with Wellborn looms large in Calhoun County.
“I think that’s been our goal since day one, is hey, we want to get the program to where, every year, you’re in the playoffs,” Nix said. “Not are you projected to possibly be in one of those slots, but you’re looking for us to, every year, be one through four.”